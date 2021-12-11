Photography

See the damage caused by deadly tornadoes

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 11, 2021

An outbreak of powerful tornadoes left behind destruction and numerous fatalities Friday night and into early Saturday. The storms included a twister that tore through parts of four states, trapping dozens of people and toppling numerous structures.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Here’s what it left behind:

Damage in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A woman searches for valuables amidst the remnants of a home on in Defiance, Mo., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Christian Gooden/AP

The courthouse in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Braden McCann surveys damage outside his home in Dickson, TN, Dec. 11, 2021.

George Walker Iv/The Tennessean//Via Reuters

Damage in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A flag flies at half-staff in honor of Bob Dole, the late Republican senator and presidential candidate, in front of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

People work at the scene of a train derailment in Earlington, Ky. , on Dec. 11, 2021.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

A mailbox stands in front of where a home once stood in Earlington, Ky,, on Dec. 11, 2021.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

