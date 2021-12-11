See the damage caused by deadly tornadoes

Photography
An outbreak of powerful tornadoes left behind destruction and numerous fatalities Friday night and into early Saturday. The storms included a twister that tore through parts of four states, trapping dozens of people and toppling numerous structures.
Here’s what it left behind:
Credits
Photo editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof and Kenneth Dickerman