See photos of Christmas celebrations around the world

By Kenneth Dickerman | Dec 25, 2021

From Mumbai to Milan, people around the world celebrated Christmas with decorations, parties and religious ceremonies. Here are some scenes from around the world showing how people celebrated this year.

Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

People take pictures inside an illuminated Christmas tree in Mumbai, India.

Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

People crowd the streets on Christmas Day in downtown Milan.

Mourad Balti Touati/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mourad Balti Touati/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A family watch as Queen Elizabeth II delivers her annual Christmas Broadcast message, at their home near Liverpool.

Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

People walk around a Christmas Tree as they celebrate Christmas in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Pope Francis delivers a Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

AP/AP

AP/AP

People from northern Romania perform the bear dance Christmas and New Year's ritual in Bucharest.

Alexandru Dobre/AP

Alexandru Dobre/AP

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass in Bethlehem.

Mussa Qawasma/AP

Mussa Qawasma/AP

People walk past a Christmas tree, at a shopping mall in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP

Shuji Kajiyama/AP

Priests perform prayers during a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's church in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi.

Altaf Qadri/AP

Altaf Qadri/AP

People attend Christmas celebrations in Islamabad.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

People walk past a Christmas tree made of lights in Baghdad.

Sabah Arar/AFP/Getty Images

Sabah Arar/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden meet virtually with service members and wish them a Merry Christmas at the White House.

