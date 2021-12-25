See photos of Christmas celebrations around the world

Photography
From Mumbai to Milan, people around the world celebrated Christmas with decorations, parties and religious ceremonies. Here are some scenes from around the world showing how people celebrated this year.
Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters
Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters
Mourad Balti Touati/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
AP/AP
Alexandru Dobre/AP
Mussa Qawasma/AP
Shuji Kajiyama/AP
Altaf Qadri/AP
Rahmat Gul/AP
Sabah Arar/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Perspective | A decade’s worth of photos capture Christmas in America, from the joyful to the bleak
This is what gift giving used to look like
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman