Photos: Stephen Sondheim, central figure in American musical theater, dies at 91

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 27, 2021

Stephen Sondheim, whose intricate and impactful lyrics, venturesome melodies, and sweeping stage visions made him a central figure in contemporary American musical theater, died Nov. 26 at his home in Roxbury, Conn. He was 91. Rick Miramontez, a publicist for the current Broadway production of Mr. Sondheim’s musical “Company,” confirmed his death but did not cite a cause. In a career spanning more than five decades, Mr. Sondheim was associated with many of the most celebrated and enduring musicals of his time. He won his initial fame as the lyricist for “West Side Story” (1957), with music by Leonard Bernstein, and followed up by writing the lyrics for Jule Styne’s “Gypsy” (1959). His primary achievement lies in the works for which he created both music and lyrics, including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1962), “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984), “Into the Woods” (1987) and “Passion” (1994).

Marty Reichenthal/AP

Choreographer Jerome Robbins, second from left, goes through rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway musical "West Side Story," on July 22, 1957. Chita Rivera is seen beside Robbins at center.

AP

AP

Richard Rodgers, at the piano, his new collaborator, lyricist Stephen Sondheim, right, and playwright Arthur Laurents are shown as they begin work on the new musical "Do I Hear a Waltz?" in New York on Dec. 28, 1964. The musical was being adapted from Laurents' book "Summertime." Arthur Laurents was the director, playwright and screenwriter who wrote such enduring stage musicals as "West Side Story" and "Gypsy," as well as the movie classics "Rope" and "The Way We Were".

AP

AP

Actress-singer Bernadette Peters, star of Broadway's "Sunday in the Park with George," leans forward to discuss the recording of the show's album with composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim and producer of the album Thomas Z. Shepard at the RCA Recording Studio in New York City in June of 1984.

Marty Reichenthal/AP

Marty Reichenthal/AP

Stephen Sondheim, left, is shown with cast members of "Pacific Overtures" after the closing performance of the revival musical at New York's Church of the Heavenly Rest at York Theater on April 14, 1984. The actors are, from left, Kevin Gray, Ernest Ababa, and Tony Marino.

AP

AP

Stephen Sondheim at Avery Fischer Hall in Lincoln Center, in New York on Sept. 7, 1985.

Mario Suriani/AP

Mario Suriani/AP

Stephen Sondheim, center, is flanked by performers, from left, Glenn Close, Bernadette Peters, and to the right, Liza Minnelli, and Billy Stritch during a curtain call for the dress rehearsal of gala benefit honoring Sondheim's shows and film scores, "Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall," in New York City, June 10, 1992.

AP

AP

President and Mrs. Clinton applaud the five recipients of the 1993 Kennedy Center Honors during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 5, 1993. From left, are Singer Marion Williams, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, conductor Georg Solti, founder of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Arthur Mitchell, entertainer Johnny Carson and the Clintons.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Wilfredo Lee/AP

After the final performance of the summer-long Sondheim Celebration, "A Little Night Music," Stephen Sondheim third from right, stands on stage during a curtain call on July 9, 2002.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Nathan Lane, left, and Stephen Sondheim perform during the Dramatists Guild Fifth Annual Benefit Dinner at the Hudson Theater May 10, 2004 in New York City.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Scott Gries/Getty Images

French actor Lambert Wilson, right, and U.S. actress Greta Scacchi perform during the rehearsal of the play "A Little Night Music" by U.S. composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at the Chatelet theatre in Paris on February 12, 2010.

OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI/AFP/Getty Images

OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI/AFP/Getty Images

Stephen Sondheim, center, is honored by the Broadway community as the lights on the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd St. in Times Square are lit for the first time, on Sept. 15, 2010.

Henny Ray Abrams/AP

Henny Ray Abrams/AP

Stephen Sondheim, center, winner of Society of London Theatre Special Award poses with Angela Lansbury and Sir Cameron Mackintosh in the press room during The Olivier Awards 2011 at Theatre Royal on March 13, 2011 in London, England.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris performs at the 2011 New York Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Gala Benefit Performance of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on April 7, 2011 in New York City.

Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

Rod Gilfry, left, and John Graham-Hall perform as Sweeney Todd and Beadle Bamford on April 19, 2011 at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, during the dress rehearsal of the Broadway musical show "Sweeney Todd" by Stephen Sondheim.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images

MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images

Beverley Klein, left, plays "Yvonne" and Nickolas Grace, right, plays "Jules", on April 12, 2013 during a rehearsal of the musical "Sunday in the park with George" by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine at the Chatelet Theater.

JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images

JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images

Composer Stephen Sondheim speaks at the Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars annual gala hosted by The Dramatists Guild Fund on October 21, 2013 in New York City.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Dramatists Guild Fund

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Dramatists Guild Fund

Adam Gopnik, left, and Stephen Sondheim participate in a discussion during the New Yorker Festival on October 10, 2014 in New York City.

Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker

President Barack Obama, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to composer Stephen Sondheim during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, on, Nov. 24, 2015, in Washington, D.C.

Evan Vucci/AP

Evan Vucci/AP

Photo editing and production by Dee Swann