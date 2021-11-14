Surreal photos show the aftereffects of the eruption of Spain’s Cumbre Vieja volcano

In Sight
The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in Spain’s Canary Islands, has been erupting since September 19.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Associated Press photographer Emilio Morenatti has been documenting the effects of the eruption in what has now become a “no-go” zone, creating this set of vividly powerful images.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
According to Morenatti, “Scientists estimate the volcano...has ejected over 10,000 million cubic meters of ash.”
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
“The ash is jettisoned thousands of meters into the sky, but the heaviest, thickest particles eventually give way to gravity. They accumulate into banks that slowly cover doors, pour into windows, make rooftops sag.”
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
“Some particles are so big that when they pummel a car roof or the fronds of a banana tree, it sounds like hail.”
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The latest from The Washington Post
