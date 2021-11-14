In Sight

Surreal photos show the aftereffects of the eruption of Spain’s Cumbre Vieja volcano

By Kenneth Dickerman | Nov 14, 2021

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in Spain’s Canary Islands, has been erupting since September 19.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Associated Press photographer Emilio Morenatti has been documenting the effects of the eruption in what has now become a “no-go” zone, creating this set of vividly powerful images.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Ash from a volcano, that continues to erupt, covers a house on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Ash covers chairs on the terrace of a house.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A swing is covered by ash.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Graves at the La Palma cemetery.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

According to Morenatti, “Scientists estimate the volcano...has ejected over 10,000 million cubic meters of ash.”

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A gravesat the La Palma cemetery is covered in ash.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

The entrance of a house.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Lava advances towards a house.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A sofa after the eruption.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

“The ash is jettisoned thousands of meters into the sky, but the heaviest, thickest particles eventually give way to gravity. They accumulate into banks that slowly cover doors, pour into windows, make rooftops sag.”

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A crockery set left behind by residents who were evacuated from the village after the eruption.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A cat sits next to boat covered in ash.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A house peeks out from under ash.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A fountain in a courtyard.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

“Some particles are so big that when they pummel a car roof or the fronds of a banana tree, it sounds like hail.”

Emilio Morenatti/AP

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

More from the Post

These stunning images showcase the earth’s fragile beauty

These photos remind a photographer of times spent on the beach in Rio as a child

Lava burning through an Atlantic island reaches the ocean as volcanic eruptions continue

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman