A photographer learns he can ‘travel’ close to home

By Edward Munn | Dec 31, 2021

I’m an amateur photographer whose concept of travel has changed during the pandemic. Before March 2020, traveling meant being abroad, sometimes thousands of miles away from my home near the south coast of England. However, thanks to legal restrictions and the practical challenges of traveling during a pandemic, I started seeing anywhere in Britain — even places within walking distance of my home — as a possible travel destination.

May | Ditchling Common, East Sussex

On a routine dog walk, I spotted this old tree and decided to try to capture its characterful nature.

There’s no doubt that you get a bigger buzz when exploring somewhere truly new; my wife, Justine, describes it as feeling as if it unlocks a separate part of your brain. But I found that I was able to do that simply by uncovering a new corner of a woodland or a view from the South Downs, or seeing the same view in different conditions. I found real joy in experiencing natural wonders that I might once have written off as inclement weather.

November | Ditchling, East Sussex

A misty morning as seen from Ditchling Beacon, about a 10-minute drive from my home.

Even after travel restrictions eased, I didn’t fly anywhere. Instead, I embraced my newfound enthusiasm for exploring the place I live in by visiting the Lake District in northwest England, and the Scottish Highlands and islands. Yet I’m no more fond of some of my best photographs from those trips than I am of some of those taken in Sussex. Travel is as much based in your mind as it is in your physical location. If you let yourself be truly present somewhere and are moved by your surroundings in some way, you’ve traveled.

July | Lake District, Cumbria

Storm clouds gather over Drigg Beach, taken during a week-long holiday.

January 2021 | Burgess Hill, West Sussex

A small woodland scene following a spectacular hoar frost at Batchelors Farm, a 20-minute walk from my home.

July | Lake District, Cumbria

The pump house at the Wastwater lake, taken on a still evening just before sunset. Early sunrises and late sunsets in the summer make landscape photography rather challenging.

December 2020 | South Downs National Park, West Sussex

An early-winter morning near Devil’s Dyke, taken the day before New Year’s Eve. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would introduce strict new lockdown measures the following Monday.

June | River Blyth, Suffolk

During an evening walk, the warm reflections of the setting sun caught my eye. My family home is within a 20-minute walk.

April | Ditchling Beacon, East Sussex

Although there was no mist on this occasion, a light haze meant the sky had a slightly surreal glow as the sun came up.

September | Huisinis Beach, Isle of Harris

A calf scratches an itch. This was taken from beside my rented motor home, during my honeymoon around Scotland.

April | Burgess Hill, West Sussex

I discovered this hidden corner of woodland for the first time in 2021, and the dense carpet of bluebells was a sight to behold.

Credits

Munn is a photographer based in East Sussex, England. His website is edwardmunn.co.uk. Find him on Twitter and Instagram: @ed7471.