A photographer learns he can ‘travel’ close to home

Photography
I’m an amateur photographer whose concept of travel has changed during the pandemic. Before March 2020, traveling meant being abroad, sometimes thousands of miles away from my home near the south coast of England. However, thanks to legal restrictions and the practical challenges of traveling during a pandemic, I started seeing anywhere in Britain — even places within walking distance of my home — as a possible travel destination.
Edward Munn
There’s no doubt that you get a bigger buzz when exploring somewhere truly new; my wife, Justine, describes it as feeling as if it unlocks a separate part of your brain. But I found that I was able to do that simply by uncovering a new corner of a woodland or a view from the South Downs, or seeing the same view in different conditions. I found real joy in experiencing natural wonders that I might once have written off as inclement weather.
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Even after travel restrictions eased, I didn’t fly anywhere. Instead, I embraced my newfound enthusiasm for exploring the place I live in by visiting the Lake District in northwest England, and the Scottish Highlands and islands. Yet I’m no more fond of some of my best photographs from those trips than I am of some of those taken in Sussex. Travel is as much based in your mind as it is in your physical location. If you let yourself be truly present somewhere and are moved by your surroundings in some way, you’ve traveled.
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Edward Munn
Credits
Munn is a photographer based in East Sussex, England. His website is edwardmunn.co.uk. Find him on Twitter and Instagram: @ed7471.