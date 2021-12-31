A photographer learns he can ‘travel’ close to home

Even after travel restrictions eased, I didn’t fly anywhere. Instead, I embraced my newfound enthusiasm for exploring the place I live in by visiting the Lake District in northwest England, and the Scottish Highlands and islands. Yet I’m no more fond of some of my best photographs from those trips than I am of some of those taken in Sussex. Travel is as much based in your mind as it is in your physical location. If you let yourself be truly present somewhere and are moved by your surroundings in some way, you’ve traveled.