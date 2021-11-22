The scene after a driver plows through a holiday parade in Wisconsin

As marching bands played and residents lined the street, a driver in a red SUV sped through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., early Sunday evening, plowing into a crowd, leaving more than 20 injured and multiple people dead, city officials said. Authorities have recovered the suspect’s vehicle and have taken one person into custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said. He did not comment on a possible motive behind the attack and declined to specify the exact number of casualties. The victims, he said, included children. The car struck people in the parade around 4:40 p.m. local time, Thompson said, about 40 minutes after the event began.“