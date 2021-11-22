Photography

The scene after a driver plows through a holiday parade in Wisconsin

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 22, 2021

As marching bands played and residents lined the street, a driver in a red SUV sped through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., early Sunday evening, plowing into a crowd, leaving more than 20 injured and multiple people dead, city officials said. Authorities have recovered the suspect’s vehicle and have taken one person into custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said. He did not comment on a possible motive behind the attack and declined to specify the exact number of casualties. The victims, he said, included children. The car struck people in the parade around 4:40 p.m. local time, Thompson said, about 40 minutes after the event began.“

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP

This browser does not support the video element.

The Washington Post

An SUV speeds moments before plowing into a crowd.

Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

People run after an SUV plowed into a parade.

Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

Police and emergency vehicles arrive at the scene.

Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

Emergency personnel tend to victims.

Daniel Steinle/Reuters

Daniel Steinle/Reuters

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson addresses the media.

John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/AP

John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/AP

A broken children's stroller on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis.

John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/AP

John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/AP

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP

Jeffrey Phelps/AP

Police cordon off a crime scene.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Police investigate the scene of the crash.

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel /AP

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel /AP

More from the Post

Multiple people dead after SUV plows into crowd at Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Chaos erupts at Christmas parade after red vehicle speeds by

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Dee Swann