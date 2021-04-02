Photos: The scene after Taiwan’s worst train crash in decades leaves dozens dead

Photography
A train crash in Taiwan killed at least 51 people and injured dozens Friday, authorities said, in the deadliest railway accident in decades on the island. A construction truck that was improperly parked on a slope rolled down and collided with a passenger train on Friday morning, leaving it derailed in a tunnel on Taiwan’s east coast, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA).
