Photos: The scene after Taiwan’s worst train crash in decades leaves dozens dead

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 2, 2021

A train crash in Taiwan killed at least 51 people and injured dozens Friday, authorities said, in the deadliest railway accident in decades on the island. A construction truck that was improperly parked on a slope rolled down and collided with a passenger train on Friday morning, leaving it derailed in a tunnel on Taiwan’s east coast, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA).

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers work on the derailed train.

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescue team members assist passengers after the train derailed inside a tunnel.

TAIWAN RED CROSS/AFP/Getty Images

TAIWAN RED CROSS/AFP/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers walk beside the derailed train.

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers transfer a body at Xincheng railway station.

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescue workers recover a body.

Chiang Ying-ying/AP

Chiang Ying-ying/AP

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher.

ANN WANG/REUTERS

ANN WANG/REUTERS

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers transfer a body to an ambulance.

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

An aerial view shows rescuers working near the site .

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station.

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station.

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

ANNABELLE CHIH/REUTERS

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescue team members work at the site.

New Taipei City Fire Department/AFP/Getty Images

New Taipei City Fire Department/AFP/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers move body bags of victims.

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers work near the site.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Hualien

Rescuers inspect the derailed train.