These photos show what it was like being in the NYPD in the 70s and 80s

Jill Freedman photographed New York back when it was all grit and grime, before it became whatever it is today. Some call it a playground for the rich or say that it has become “Disneyfied.” The high rent and cost of living has pushed people out of the city for some time now, even though there seems to have been a tiny respite to that brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic.
But people will probably always be drawn to New York, largely based on the mythology of its past. It has always been a shining beacon of everything raw and fun and creative. At least, that’s how I always thought of it and still do even though I had to move away a few years ago. I still miss it.
Honestly, before I finally made it there I was magnetized by descriptions of a New York rife with artists living bohemian lives. But the New York I had read about or seen in movies didn’t really exist when I got there. Some of it was still in tact, but mostly it had changed considerably from those descrptions. You will find the raw grit found in those books and movies in Freedman’s work, like the newly reissued book, “Street Cops” (Setanta Books, 2021), a true classic of documentary photography.
Freedman was known for her visceral street photography, the kind that “Street Cops” is full of. She made the photos in the book after spending two years following the members of two different NYPD precincts. There’s nothing especially pretty in any of the photos. No, Freedman’s photos give us the messy bump and grind of a New York dealing with the inevitablities of crime that come with being a densely populated metropolis. There are echoes of the work of Diane Arbus, Helen Levitt, Lisette Model and even Weegee in these photographs.
Im not even sure this kind of work would even be possible today with the way that all of our institutions, including the police, so tightly control access. But in “Street Cops,” Freedman takes us along as she photographs the NYPD responding to everything from crazy violent drunks to domestic disputes to crowd control during parades. It’s a wild ride through a city that has always captured our imaginations.
Freedman’s work shows us the day to day craziness of what it was like being a cop in New York decades ago. But along with the craziness, Freedman’s photos also show the humanity and humor that went hand in hand with the rough parts of the job. Freedman didn’t just work in New York; she lived there too, so all of this was essentaily taking place in her backyard.
“Street Cops” is one of seven books that Freedman produced during her prolific life as a photographer. Her work is included in many permanent collections, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington D.C., the International Center of Photography in New York, the Bibliotheque Nationale in Paris and The Museum of Modern Art in New York.
You can see more of Freedman’s work on her website, here. And you can find more information about, and buy, “Street Cops” here.
