These photos show what it was like being in the NYPD in the 1970s and ’80s

Freedman was known for her visceral street photography, the kind that “Street Cops” is full of. She made the photos in the book after spending two years following the members of two New York Police Department precincts. There’s nothing especially pretty in any of the photos. Rather, Freedman’s photos give us the messy bump and grind of a New York dealing with the inevitabilities of crime that come with being a densely populated metropolis. There are echoes of the work of Diane Arbus, Helen Levitt, Lisette Model and even Weegee in these photographs.