This movie theater in Afghanistan is waiting to see if it can ever show movies again

After being embroiled in a war for nearly the last two decades, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, in a very short period of time over the summer. And with that, many of the freedoms that Afghans had grown accustomed to began to vanish.
As this Washington Post article notes, “The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, morality police roamed the streets, implementing the group’s austere interpretation of Islamic law — with harsh restrictions on women, strictly enforced prayer times and even bans on kite-flying and chess...the Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice is back.”
Now, only a few months after retaking Kabul, many of the restrictions are back. And it looks like more may be on the way. There is some uncertainty now as people are waiting to see how restrictive the Taliban will be. Women’s rights are already being curtailed, along with the previously noted return of the Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
Kabul’s Ariana Cinema was closed during the Taliban’s previous rule over Kabul. And, according to this Washington Post article, it was even attacked by a suicide bomber when it reopened in 2010. Associated Press photographer Bram Janssen recently visited the cinema, as it has again been shuttered.
Janssen found that, although closed, it’s employees “still show up at work every day hoping they will eventually get paid, despite the Taliban's orders to stop operating.” This includes people like Rahmatullah Ezati, who works in the projectionist room, Abdul Fatah, a security guard, Abdul Malik Wahidi, who sells movie tickets and Gul Mohammed, who works as a host for the cinema.
For now, the Ariana is closed, and its employees, wait to see if it will be able to reopen and continue to provide entertainment in Afghanistan’s capital. The odds for that seem slim right now.
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman