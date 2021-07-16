Photography

TWA Flight 800′s Boeing 747 wreckage to be destroyed, 25 years after crash

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 16, 2021

For nearly 20 years, a relic of one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history has been tucked away in a warehouse in Northern Virginia. The fuselage of the Boeing 747, painstakingly reassembled from nearly 1,600 pieces plucked from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, is a jigsaw puzzle of wires and burned, twisted metal. But it is all that remains of Trans World Airlines’ Flight 800, the Paris-bound jetliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport 25 years ago Saturday killing all 230 people onboard. The downed jetliner, one of a handful recovered and reconstructed, was decommissioned this month and will be destroyed by the end of the year.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 17, 1996 | East Moriches, N.Y.

A piece of the wreckage from TWA Flight 800 that crashed in the Atlantic Ocean is recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of East Moriches, N.Y. The Paris-bound Boeing 747 aircraft exploded shortly after takeoff with 230 people aboard.

JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

July 18, 1996 | East Moriches, N.Y.

A section of the wing from TWA Flight 800's Boeing 747 floats in the Atlantic Ocean.

JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

July 18, 1996

Debris from TWA Flight 800 is collected on the deck of the Coast Guard cutter Juniper off Long Island's south shore.

ADAM NADEL/AFP/Getty Images

July 25, 1996 | East Moriches, N.Y.

A crash investigation official examines the two "black boxes" recovered from TWA Flight 800 at a Coast Guard station.

BILL KOSTROUN/AFP/Getty Images

July 25, 1996 | Smith Point County, N.Y.

A warning sign alerts beach-goers to watch for debris washed ashore from TWA Flight 800.

JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 7, 1996 | Hampton Bays, N.Y.

The cockpit of TWA Flight 800 is lowered at the Coast Guard station at Shinnecock Inlet.

JIM COLE/AP

Nov. 19, 1997 | Calverton, N.Y.

Wreckage of the front portion of the TWA Flight 800 Boeing 747 aircraft is displayed in its reconstructed state.

JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

July 16, 2008 | Chantilly, Va.

From left, Matthew Ziemkiewicz, brother of victim Jill Ziemkiewicz, National Transportation Safety Board chairman Mark Rosenker, Secretary of Transportation Mary E. Peters, and acting FAA Administrator Robert Sturgell, view the recovered wreckage of Flight 800 at the NTSB training academy.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

July 17, 2016 | Smith Point County, N.Y.

Debra Douglas, left two hands, and Dena Saumeris make a rubbing of family names on the memorial wall during the 20th anniversary of the TWA Flight 800 plane crash at Smith Point County Park.

Kathy Kmonicek/AP

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

For more than 20 years, the National Transportation Safety Board has kept a portion of the rebuilt Boeing 747 at its training center.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

Since 2003, when the wreckage was moved from New York to the agency’s training center in Ashburn, it has been used to help first responders and transportation safety investigators. But advances in technology for investigating crashes — coupled with the end of the lease on the hangar-like space where the 93-foot-long, 60,000-pound reconstructed hulk is housed — led the NTSB to conclude it is no longer practical to maintain.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

An agreement between the NTSB and TWA 800 families to move the jet to Virginia specified the remains be used only for training purposes keeping the shattered jetliner largely shielded from the public, even as it has been available for loved ones to view. Many have viewed the wreckage over the years, but that number dwindled as time passed, said Sharon Bryson, the NTSB’s managing director.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

A crack in the front of the plane where it separated in the explosion.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

In 2004, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered that airplanes be retrofitted with systems to reduce the volatility of the mix of air and fuel in tanks, a decision the NTSB called, “a transformational improvement in aviation safety.” The vulnerability was identified as a factor in airplane crashes in the early 1960s. The investigation also led to the creation of a system at the FAA to address aging aircraft systems, such as wiring.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

Debris is attached to a support grid on the lower rear starboard side of the plane.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

When the time comes later this year, what remains of TWA 800 will be taken apart and melted, burned or shredded. Those involved in the work will be required to sign nondisclosure agreements. Parts that aren’t destroyed must have any marks removed that could identify them as being part of TWA 800, NTSB officials said.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

