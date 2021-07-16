TWA Flight 800′s Boeing 747 wreckage to be destroyed, 25 years after crash

For nearly 20 years, a relic of one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history has been tucked away in a warehouse in Northern Virginia. The fuselage of the Boeing 747, painstakingly reassembled from nearly 1,600 pieces plucked from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, is a jigsaw puzzle of wires and burned, twisted metal. But it is all that remains of Trans World Airlines’ Flight 800, the Paris-bound jetliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport 25 years ago Saturday killing all 230 people onboard. The downed jetliner, one of a handful recovered and reconstructed, was decommissioned this month and will be destroyed by the end of the year.