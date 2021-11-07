These stunning images showcase the earth’s fragile beauty

In Sight
The issue of climate change has been in the news more and more these days, maybe even more this week as leaders from around the world attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, a.k.a. COP26.
Photographer David Doubilet’s new book “Two Worlds: Above and Below the Sea,” a career-spanning retrospective of his decades of extraordinary work, is a vivid reminder of the incredible beauty that climate change may be affecting and that world leaders have gathered to try to address.
This year’s meeting finally took place after being delayed for a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
David Doubilet/Phaidon
The event is being held in Glasgow, Scotland and features thousands of participants, including many heads of state like President Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, among many others.
David Doubilet/Phaidon
The attendees have gathered to pledge to make changes that would help curtail climate change, which is becoming a more and more urgent problem.
David Doubilet/Phaidon
As climate change marches on, we are seeing hotter weather and an increasing number of severe storms. It’s no hyperbole to say that our planet’s flora and fauna are suffering.
David Doubilet/Phaidon
Doubilet has dedicated his life to documenting marine life. He has contributed to over 75 stories at National Geographic magazine since he joined the organization in 1972.
David Doubilet/Phaidon
Doubilet has developed a reputation as one of the premier underwater photographers in the world. His new book, “Two Worlds: Above and Below the Sea” (Phaidon, 2021) brings together work spanning his entire career. It features scenes from Papua New Guinea to the Antarctic Ocean.
David Doubilet/Phaidon
Phaidon, the publisher of “Two Worlds,” notes:
“The ocean covers more than 70 percent of our planet, and yet we rarely glimpse its depths. Doubilet has spent decades working to change that by documenting and revealing the exquisite beauty of the ocean’s depths. His work in and on the water has set the modern standard for underwater photography. …
With these remarkable photographs, Doubilet aims to capture the unique viewpoint at the surface of the water that shows the world above and below in a single frame. His journey reveals rare sea creatures, corals, plant life, and the underwater landscape’s striking hues. These photographs are not only breathtaking — they also highlight important issues about marine conservation and climate change.”
David Doubilet/Phaidon
David Doubilet/Phaidon
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman