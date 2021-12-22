Photos show how the U.S.-Mexico border changed — and didn’t — in 2021

Photography
President Biden’s first year began with a burst of hope among supporters and activists for a more humane immigration enforcement system, as he promised during the campaign.
Arrests along the Mexico border slumped in 2020 after President Donald Trump restricted crossings during the pandemic and expelled most migrants, including unaccompanied children.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Biden rolled back some of those restrictions, allowing in children and teens traveling without their parents.
Then record numbers of them began to arrive and officials scrambled to shelter them. More families and single adults followed.
The influx upended Biden’s plans.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Go Nakamura/For The Washington Post
Go Nakamura/For The Washington Post
Border apprehensions soared in the months after Biden’s inauguration and reached record levels during the summer, defying the president’s characterization of the surge as “seasonal.”
Go Nakamura/For The Washington Post
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 1.7 million arrests along at the Mexican border in the 2021 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, an all-time high.
Many border-crossers tried more than once to get in.
Go Nakamura/For The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Before the pandemic, the Trump administration sent nearly 70,000 migrants back into Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings.
The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), as Trump officials called it, left many in squalid camps where they were targets for extortion, sexual assault, kidnapping and murder.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Biden ended Trump’s MPP program, but his administration was forced to restarted it in December under federal court order.
The Biden administration has also continued to rely on the Title 42 public health law as its primary enforcement tool, expelling most border-crossers to Mexico.
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
When thousands of Haitians crossed the Rio Grande in September, overwhelming U.S. authorities, Biden officials sent the migrants back to their homeland en masse.
More than 10,000 have been expelled to Haiti, alarming immigration advocates.
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Migrants from Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil and other nations have also arrived in soaring numbers. Mexico has imposed new visa requirements at the behest of U.S. officials.
Ecuador’s numbers have already fallen and others are expected to as well.
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Biden officials have repeatedly said to migrants: “Now is not the time to come.” With the latest coronavirus variant picking up speed in the United States, there is no sign that message will change soon.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Go Nakamura/For The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Photo editing by Karly Domb Sadof, Chloe Coleman, Natalia Jimenez and MaryAnne Golon. Text by Maria Sacchetti and Nick Miroff. Production by Karly Domb Sadof.