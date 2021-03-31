Photography

G. Gordon Liddy, infamous operative in the Watergate break-in, dies at 90

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 31, 2021

G. Gordon Liddy, the undercover operative in the break-in of the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate complex that triggered one of the gravest constitutional crises in American history, and led to the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon, died March 30. He was 90.

AP/AP

Jan. 8, 1973

Three of the seven defendents, including Liddy, center, charged in connection with the break-in and alleged bugging of Democratic headquarters arrive at U.S. District Court for the start of their trial.

AP/AP

AP/AP

Jan. 31, 1973

G. Gordon Liddy, who was found guilty of conspiracy, burglary and wiretapping of Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate, leaves the U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

AP/AP

AP/AP

July 21, 1973

Liddy is escorted by a Capitol Police after he refused to be sworn in as a witness before the House Armed Services subcommittee in Washington, D.C.

Charles Gorry/AP

Charles Gorry/AP

Sept. 20, 1973

Liddy, a former White House aide, leaves a Los Angeles courthouse in a U.S. Marshal's car after pleading innocent to charges of conspiracy and burglary in connection with the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist.

AP/AP

AP/AP

Sept. 8, 1977

Liddy answers reporters' questions as members of his family, from left, wife Frances, Thomas, 14, Alexandra, 18, James, 16, Liddy and Grace, 17, look on in Washington, D.C.

Bob Daugherty/AP

Bob Daugherty/AP

April 17, 1980

Liddy, right, confronts columnist Jack Anderson, left, as they appear on ABC-TV's "Good Morning America," with host David Hartman, in New York.

Carlos Rene Perez/AP

Carlos Rene Perez/AP

Aug. 31, 1982

Moon Unit Zappa, left, poses with Liddy before taping of a comedy "debate" sequence for an upcoming NBC comedy show, 'Twilight Theater II'.

Reed Saxon/AP

Reed Saxon/AP

Aug. 16, 1987

Liddy poses at the rear of his car near his home in Fort Washington, Md.

Ira Schwartz/AP

Ira Schwartz/AP

June 17, 1992

Liddy stands in front of the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C.

BENJAMIN RUSNAK/AFP/Getty Images

BENJAMIN RUSNAK/AFP/Getty Images

June 4, 1995

Liddy addresses the committee of 1776 a pro-gun 2nd Amendment rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Joe Marquette/AP

Joe Marquette/AP

Oct. 29, 1996

Radio host Liddy talks with a caller on his midday show.

Khue Bui/The Washington Post

Khue Bui/The Washington Post

Jan. 17, 2001

Liddy arrives at U.S. District Court in Baltimore to defend himself in a defamation lawsuit brought by Maxie Wells, a former secretary at the Democratic National Committee. Liddy alleged in two speeches that she was linked to a call girl ring prior to the Watergate break-in.

Gerald Martineau/The Washington Post

Gerald Martineau/The Washington Post

Jan. 18, 2001

Liddy, right, shares a laugh with Virginia Lt. Gov. John Hager (R) at the D.C. Armory.

Michael Lutzky/The Washington Post

Michael Lutzky/The Washington Post

Aug. 30, 2004

Liddy poses for a photo with Susan Blair during the first day of the Republican National Convention in New York.

CHARLES DHARAPAK/AP

CHARLES DHARAPAK/AP