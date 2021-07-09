Photos: Another heat wave builds across the Western U.S.

Four states, Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah, are at the heart of yet another heat wave developing in the West that could challenge records and bring dangerously hot temperatures. It will mark the third punishing heat wave in the West this summer. This one will not likely be as extreme as the event in the Pacific Northwest, last week, but temperatures could challenge all-time highs around Las Vegas, Redding, Calif., and Sacramento and a few other places between California’s Central Valley and southern Nevada.