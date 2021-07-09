Photography

Photos: Another heat wave builds across the Western U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 9, 2021

Four states, Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah, are at the heart of yet another heat wave developing in the West that could challenge records and bring dangerously hot temperatures. It will mark the third punishing heat wave in the West this summer. This one will not likely be as extreme as the event in the Pacific Northwest, last week, but temperatures could challenge all-time highs around Las Vegas, Redding, Calif., and Sacramento and a few other places between California’s Central Valley and southern Nevada.

July 9

Farmworkers replant vines in a new vineyard in Davis, Calif. The Central Valley of the state is under an 'excessive heat warning' through the weekend with temperatures up to 115 degrees forecasted.

Max Whittaker for The Washington Post

July 9

Farmworker Jose Martinez rehydrates during a break from planting in a Davis, Calif. vineyard.

Max Whittaker for The Washington Post

July 9

Rosa Elena works in a vineyard in Davis, Calif.

Max Whittaker for The Washington Post

July 9

Farmworker Francesca Moreno drinks during a break in Davis, Calif.

Max Whittaker for The Washington Post

July 8

A resident splashes water onto their face during a heat wave in Sacramento, Calif.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

July 8

Volunteers hand out water and ice at a Loaves & Fishes homeless services facility in Sacramento, Calif.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

July 8

Signs for a cooling center sit inside the Pacific Community Center in Glendale, Calif. The site opens as a cooling center when the temperature is over 95 degrees.

Jenna Schoenefeld/For The Washington Post

July 8

A resident takes a bottle of water and a bag of potato chips at a Sacramento, Calif. cooling center.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

July 8

The Romero family, visiting from Houston, cool off in Castaic Lake as temperatures rise in California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

July 8

Sister Libby Fernandez, executive director with Mercy Pedalers, left, hands a bottle of water to a person experiencing homelessness during a heat wave in Sacramento, Calif.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

July 8

People sit in the shade at a park during a heat wave in Sacramento, Calif.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

July 8

Electrician Manuel Contreras, originally from Mexico, works under extreme temperatures inside an underground concrete electrical utility vault, built for a new housing complex, in Los Angeles.

Damian Dovarganes/AP

July 8

Sprinklers water the grass in Elysian Park in Los Angeles.

Jenna Schoenefeld/For The Washington Post

July 8

The sun rises over Los Angeles.

Jenna Schoenefeld/For The Washington Post

