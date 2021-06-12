Photos: The scene at the Westminster dog show in New York

For the first time in its 145-year history, the storied Westminster Kennel Club dog show is trading the buzz of the Big Apple for the airy grounds of the suburban Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York, one of many changes prompted by pandemic precautions. The show was rescheduled from its usual February dates and isn’t allowing in-person spectators. Human participants must be vaccinated or newly tested. Dogs will compete as usual on green carpet for televised parts of the competition, but some other rounds will happen on an even more traditional green carpet — the estate lawn.