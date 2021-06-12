Photography

Photos: The scene at the Westminster dog show in New York

By Stephen Cook | June 12, 2021

For the first time in its 145-year history, the storied Westminster Kennel Club dog show is trading the buzz of the Big Apple for the airy grounds of the suburban Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York, one of many changes prompted by pandemic precautions. The show was rescheduled from its usual February dates and isn’t allowing in-person spectators. Human participants must be vaccinated or newly tested. Dogs will compete as usual on green carpet for televised parts of the competition, but some other rounds will happen on an even more traditional green carpet — the estate lawn.

Mike Segar/Reuters

A handler presents a Berger Picard dog during judging at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Dogs get groomed in the benching area.

A Biewer terrier is groomed.

A Brussels Griffon is gromed in the benching area.

A Golden retriever and a Carin terrier in benching area.

The Italian greyhound group is judged.

A Chow Chow in the benching area.

Dog handler Karen Mammano gets her face licked by Matthew, a Newfoundland dog.

Bearded collies line up in the judging area.

A handler presents a Chinese crested dog during breed judging.

An Ibizian hound is posed by his handler in the ring during judging.

A handler presents an Afghan hound during breed judging.

A Briard stands in the benching area.

A Bergamasco sheepdog in the benching area.

Bulldogs line up in the judging area.

Kitty, an Old English sheepdog, from North Carolina, is groomed in the benching area before judging.

A handler presents a Bearded collie during judging.

A Shibu Inu waits to be groomed.

Janita Plunge and her Bichon Frise wait in the judging area.

A Chinese crested dog in the judging area.

Owners celebrate with Louie, a Berger Picard dog, following his breed's judging.

Handler Justin Smithey, right, along with judge David Kirkland poses with French bulldog, Mathew, the Best in Breed winner from Fredericksburg, Tex.

June 11, 2021

Obie, right, and Gus, two Golden Retrievers, pose for a picture inside of a car.

A bearded collie practices a jump in the outdoor benching area.

A Shetland sheepdog performs in the Masters Agility Championship.

Plop, an all American dog, competes in the agility competition finals.

Verb, a border collie, competes in the agility championship.

Furgus, a border collie, competes during the finals of the agility competition.

Pink the Cocker Spaniel jumps during the agility championship.

People attend the Masters agility championship.

Cady, an Australian cattle dog, competes during the agility competition finals.

Decker, an Australian Shepherd, competes in the agility championship.

Pre, a poodle, competes during the agility finals.

Chapter, a rough collie, licks his handler after competing in the finals of the agility competition.

Border collie Verb receives a kiss from his handler, Perry Dewitt, after winning the 8th annual Masters agility championship.

