Wildfires rage across Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon

Ancient forests have burned down. Towns have evacuated. People are threatened by burns, smoke inhalation, or death in the ravages of the flames. Firefighters are sent to the scene to battle in the heat — and they’re exhausted. Now, wildfires are taking over forests on the Italian island of Sardinia — and in northeast Spain. Recently, parts of Turkey and Greece have gone up in flames, too. Siberia is seeing fires take over tens of thousands of square miles of forest.Though the summer always brings along fire, climate change is only fueling the flames. Record-setting heat and unprecedented fire devastation are a warning signal of what is to come.