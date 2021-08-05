Wildfires rage across Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon

Photography
This summer has been one scarred by heat. Extreme weather events have plagued nations across the world in recent months — heat waves in the United States, drought in Iran and so many floods. But the unforgiving wildfires just don’t seem to stop. There were the fires in Canada in early July, where an unprecedented heat dome proved catastrophic, destroying an entire village. And there are the fires that torched homes and raged through brush across 10 Western states, the largest fire raging in Oregon. The smoke has made its way across the country.
Michael Pappas/AP
Ancient forests have burned down. Towns have evacuated. People are threatened by burns, smoke inhalation, or death in the ravages of the flames. Firefighters are sent to the scene to battle in the heat — and they’re exhausted. Now, wildfires are taking over forests on the Italian island of Sardinia — and in northeast Spain. Recently, parts of Turkey and Greece have gone up in flames, too. Siberia is seeing fires take over tens of thousands of square miles of forest.Though the summer always brings along fire, climate change is only fueling the flames. Record-setting heat and unprecedented fire devastation are a warning signal of what is to come.
Michael Pappas/AP
Michael Pappas/AP
Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP
Panagiotis Kouros/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters
Orestis Panagiotou/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Costas Baltas/Reuters
Michael Pappas/AP
Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Emre Tazegul/AP
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Emre Tazegul/AP
Ismail Coskun/AP
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
AP/AP
Vigili Del Fuoco/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Roberto Viglianisi/Reuters
Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse/AP
David Borrat/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
David Borrat/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Susanna Saez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images
Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images
Ethan Swope/Getty Images
Ethan Swope/Getty Images
More from the Post
Wildfire reaches Turkey power plant, prompts evacuations
Greek fires force beach rescue, approach Olympics birthplace
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook