Wildfires rage across Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 5, 2021

This summer has been one scarred by heat. Extreme weather events have plagued nations across the world in recent months — heat waves in the United States, drought in Iran and so many floods. But the unforgiving wildfires just don’t seem to stop. There were the fires in Canada in early July, where an unprecedented heat dome proved catastrophic, destroying an entire village. And there are the fires that torched homes and raged through brush across 10 Western states, the largest fire raging in Oregon. The smoke has made its way across the country.

Michael Pappas/AP

Michael Pappas/AP

Greece

Flames burn a mountain in Platanos village on Aug. 4. The European Union promised assistance to Greece and other countries in southeast Europe grappling with huge wildfires after a blaze gutted or damaged more than 100 homes and businesses near Athens.

Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP

Greece

Residents watch a wildfire burning, Aug. 4. in the area Limni on Evia island.

Panagiotis Kouros/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Greece

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire continues to rage in Varympompi on Aug. 4.

Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters

Greece

A couple stands in front of a burned house after a wildfire in Varybobi, Aug. 4.

Orestis Panagiotou/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Greece

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire, Aug. 3, in Varympompi.

Costas Baltas/Reuters

Greece

Flames burn on the mountain in Limni on Evia Island, Aug. 3.

Michael Pappas/AP

Greece

A woman takes pictures of a wildfire in Varybobi on Aug. 3.

Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Turkey

Flames rise from a fire spreading in Oren on Aug. 3.

AFP/Getty Images

Turkey

People view an approaching blaze near the Kemerkoy thermal power plant in Mugla on Aug. 3.

Emre Tazegul/AP

Turkey

A firefighter takes pictures of a spreading fire in Oren on Aug. 3.

AFP/Getty Images

Turkey

Oren residents use branches to put out a fire, Aug. 3.

AFP/Getty Images

Turkey

People leave their Mugla homes on Aug. 3 during the wildfires.

Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Turkey

A woman uses a fire extinguisher to save a burning tree, Aug. 3, in Cokertme village.

Emre Tazegul/AP

Turkey

A burning forest near the tourist resort of Marmaris on Aug. 3.

Ismail Coskun/AP

Turkey

A sheep is covered with flames from an advancing fire in Mugla on Aug. 2.

Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey

A raging wildfire advances in Hisaronu on Aug. 2.

AP/AP

Italy

A fire in the Pineta Dannunziana reserve in Pescara, Aug. 1.

Vigili Del Fuoco/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Italy

A helicopter flies above a fire at Le Capannine beach in Catania, July 30.

Roberto Viglianisi/Reuters

Italy

Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri on July 25.

Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse/AP

Spain

Flames rise from a forest fire in Girona on July 22.

David Borrat/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spain

A helicopter pours water on a forest fire in Girona, July 22.

David Borrat/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spain

A fire has incinerated more than 3,000 acres of forest in Anoia, July 26.

Susanna Saez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Lebanon

Wildfires spread in the forests of the Qubayyat area in the Akkar region, July 29.

Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanon

Volunteers help to extinguish a forest fire in the Qubayyat area of the Akkar region on July 29.

Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanon

Civil defense personnel monitor a wildfire burning through hills of Qobayat on July 28.

Ethan Swope/Getty Images

Lebanon

QOBAYAT, LEBANON - JULY 28: Flames approach a structure as a wildfire burns through forests, July 28, in Qobayat.

Ethan Swope/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook