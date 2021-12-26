In a year of conflict and covid, ordinary life in Gaza continues amid the rubble

Photography
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
The Gaza Strip is packed dense with life, and with trauma.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Children play games beside bombed-out buildings. Wedding parties parade along the sewage-polluted shore. Amid sky-high poverty and unemployment, people find ways to reuse, recycle and reuse again. Families gather for funerals and evenings together despite fuel and electricity shortages. Face mask wearing and coronavirus vaccination rates remain low, while the overshadowing prospect of another conflict between Hamas and Israel never fully recedes.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Some 2 million Palestinians live in the small, crowded coastal enclave, under an Israeli and Egyptian-led blockade in place since 2007, when the extremist group Hamas seized power.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Many have never left Gaza, where around 40 percent of people are 14 or younger. But many have lived through four conflicts. In May, during the latest round of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, Israeli airstrikes destroyed several buildings and at least 264 Palestinians died, including more than 30 children. Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel, where at least 16 people died.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Even after the cease fire, dangers persist. Palestinians continue to be wounded or killed by the Israeli army during border protests and clashes. Coronavirus vaccination rates have also remained low, despite efforts by Gaza’s beleaguered and aid-dependent health system.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
More from the Post
10 photo essays that capture 2021, a year of uncertainty and endurance
Highway of hope and heartbreak
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Chloe Coleman and MaryAnne Golon. Editing by Benjamin Soloway.