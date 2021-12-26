Photography

In a year of conflict and covid, ordinary life in Gaza continues amid the rubble

By Miriam Berger | Dec 26, 2021

A girl check her phone inside one of the homes in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, that was heavily damaged by airstrikes in May.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

The Gaza Strip is packed dense with life, and with trauma.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Children play games beside bombed-out buildings. Wedding parties parade along the sewage-polluted shore. Amid sky-high poverty and unemployment, people find ways to reuse, recycle and reuse again. Families gather for funerals and evenings together despite fuel and electricity shortages. Face mask wearing and coronavirus vaccination rates remain low, while the overshadowing prospect of another conflict between Hamas and Israel never fully recedes.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Some 2 million Palestinians live in the small, crowded coastal enclave, under an Israeli and Egyptian-led blockade in place since 2007, when the extremist group Hamas seized power.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Many have never left Gaza, where around 40 percent of people are 14 or younger. But many have lived through four conflicts. In May, during the latest round of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, Israeli airstrikes destroyed several buildings and at least 264 Palestinians died, including more than 30 children. Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel, where at least 16 people died.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Even after the cease fire, dangers persist. Palestinians continue to be wounded or killed by the Israeli army during border protests and clashes. Coronavirus vaccination rates have also remained low, despite efforts by Gaza’s beleaguered and aid-dependent health system.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

People play pool inside a sport complex in Beit Hanoun.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Children play a game outside of homes that were heavily damaged by the airstrikes in May.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

People shop from a fruit and meat shop in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Homes that were heavily damaged by airstrikes.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Workers salvage and recycle metals from a bombed site in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Hassan Abu Al-Nil, center right, the father Omar Abu Al-Nil — who was injured by the Israeli army during a protest at the border with Israel and later died at a hospital — join others as they bury Omar in Jabalia.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A man sells clothes at a bazaar in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Students walk home from school in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

People stand in line to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine at the Unknown Soldier Square park in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Hamza Esleem, center right, dances with his relatives and friends in the streets on the night of his wedding in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A street near a market in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Families gather at the Unknown Solider Park in the evening in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Families gather to swim at a beach on the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

More from the Post

10 photo essays that capture 2021, a year of uncertainty and endurance

Highway of hope and heartbreak

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Chloe Coleman and MaryAnne Golon. Editing by Benjamin Soloway.