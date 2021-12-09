The lasting images of 2021 Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It was a year of the angry and the rebellious scaling walls, tearing down barriers, rising up to reverse reality.

But it was also a year of carefully considered verdicts and hurriedly ended war, of mass migration and candlelight vigils, a year when many millions of people decided to take a shot, venture forth and return to life, together.

It would be easy to sum up 2021 as a year of fear and division, and it was that. But this was also a more complicated year than many: It was a time when Americans hopped up on rage and fueled by distortions breached barricades and shattered glass, rebelling against their own country’s most solemn symbol of peaceful change, but it was also a year when other Americans held the powerful to account and chose to trust in democracy and science.

The images of 2021 tell a complex yet dramatic story. There was fire and there was rain; the West burned and New York flooded. Earth itself seemed to confront people with one test after another. As temperatures rose and storms intensified, a volcano erupted in Iceland and an earthquake leveled Haiti, again.

There was, perhaps above all, the terror of lethal disease, a second year of a virus that unraveled the fabric of daily life and managed to set people against each other in ways that defied reason. The usual questions born of insecurity — will we be okay? how can we help each other? — were joined by new uncertainties: Is this real? What should I believe? Why don’t people around me believe what I see is true?

If natural disaster were not enough, there seemed to be an overabundance of man-made anguish: A condo building in South Florida disintegrated in seconds. A shooter killed eight people at spas in the Atlanta area. Thousands died in gun violence of the kind that’s so common, it’s barely noticed beyond the place where it happens.

Halfway across the world, in Afghanistan, a place where turmoil is a constant, Americans mired in a decades-old conflict finally went home, and even that long-sought, long-awaited relief turned chaotic, divisive and deadly.

In a time of disunity, the urge to separate and isolate can be compelling, yet reality served up one reminder after another that this world is more connected and interdependent than ever before: Americans leave Afghanistan, the Taliban takes over, thousands of Afghans flee their homes, girls lose their schools and a new wave of refugees alters life in dozens of American communities.

Stressed by the pandemic, supply chains, intricately strung across the globe, tightened and sometimes broke. People worked less, and less together, and then more again, and many of them questioned why and how they worked.

Yet through it all, the people on this planet did wondrously good things, too. Scientists concocted almost magical elixirs, vaccines and treatments that allowed many to edge back into lives they’d put on a maddeningly long hold. People gathered in large numbers once again, to mourn what they’d lost, to press for what was right, to celebrate each other.

The finest athletes on the planet gathered despite the pandemic and demonstrated what people can do when they press themselves to the max. Exceedingly adventuresome souls launched themselves into space.

And there were sunny days that were not quite that spectacular, but just ordinary triumphs of life, small victories against loneliness and division. Amid ancient conflicts and modern plagues, separated families were reunited, new leaders broke age-old barriers, and through it all, against the darkness, there was a comforting touch in the Middle East, an abiding hug among mourners in a D.C. neighborhood, the embrace of a common cause on a Russian street, the endurance of hope across a porous U.S. border, and over the Capitol, a flag that was still there.

— Marc Fisher

Experience the most memorable photos of the year with audio interviews from our photojournalists who covered the events. Washington Post Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon introduces the project. Play her introduction and the ambient music that accompanies this presentation.