Snow-stranded drivers, a sheep and goat syringe and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Drivers get stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia during an ice and snowstorm; a tribute to soccer star Diego Maradona appears at the bottom of a pool in Argentina; the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is remembered in Washington. Here are 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post
Steve Helber/AP
DIEGO IZQUIERDO/TELAM/AFP/Getty Images
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Philipp Schulze/DPA/AP
Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Flying eggs, a new first dog and more of the week’s best photos
Snow blankets the Washington D.C. region
In Photos: One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann and Kenneth Dickerman