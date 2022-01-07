Snow-stranded drivers, a sheep and goat syringe and more of the week’s best photos

Photography

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 7, 2022

Drivers get stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia during an ice and snowstorm; a tribute to soccer star Diego Maradona appears at the bottom of a pool in Argentina; the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is remembered in Washington. Here are 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 3 | Washington, D.C.

A commuter exits a Metro station as the snow falls.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 3 | Washington, D.C.

People take photos of the White House through a snow-covered fence.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Jan. 3 | Silver Spring, Md.

Adam Halperin, right, and his family, Meredith, Clark, dog Horton and Thora, make their way along a snowy street.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 3 | Washington, D.C.

Canada geese take off in the snow at the pond near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

Jan. 4 | Carmel Church, Va.

Cars and trucks are stranded on Interstate 95. Close to 48 miles of the highway were closed due to ice and snow.

Steve Helber/AP

Steve Helber/AP

Jan. 3 | Mar del Plata, Argentina

An image of the late Argentine soccer star Diego Armando Maradona appears at the bottom of a pool as a tribute at the Balneario 12 beach club.

DIEGO IZQUIERDO/TELAM/AFP/Getty Images

DIEGO IZQUIERDO/TELAM/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 6 | Imperatriz, Brazil

A chameleon tries to stay out of the water during floods.

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Jan. 3 | Schneverdingen, Germany

Sheep and goats form a large syringe shape to promote vaccinations against covid-19.

Philipp Schulze/DPA/AP

Philipp Schulze/DPA/AP

Jan. 6 | Almaty, Kazakhstan

A man takes a picture near a burned car in front of the mayor's office building, which was torched during protests triggered by a fuel price increase.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Jan. 5 | Philadelphia

A woman reacts at the scene of a deadly rowhouse fire in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP

Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP

Jan. 6 | Washington, D.C.

Members of a military honor guard watch as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other representatives participate in a candlelight vigil outside the U.S. Capitol to commemorate the anniversary of the insurrection.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 6 | Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol at sunrise on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann and Kenneth Dickerman