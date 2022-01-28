Photography

Ice fishing, colorful light-festival orbs and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 28, 2022

Migrants are rescued off the coast of Italy. A raccoon plays with water. A major bridge collapses in Pittsburgh. Activists and faith groups rally in D.C. against vaccine mandates and restrictions. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jan. 25 | Off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy

Italian coast guard vessels approach a wooden boat packed with migrants. About 280 were rescued, while seven died of hypothermia.

Jan. 26 | Boonsboro, Md.

A ice-fisher at Greenbrier State Park.

Jan. 27 | Berlin

Raccoon and budding Instagram star Fritzi plays with water at the home of veterinarian Mathilde Laininger, who cares for four raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild.

Jan. 245 | Istanbul

Children slide on a snow-covered road in the Kucukcekmece district.

Jan. 21 | Zolote, Ukraine

A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin is used as target practice on the front lines in the Luhansk region.

Jan. 28 | Pittsburgh

The Fern Hollow Bridge in Frick Park after its early-morning collapse injured 10 people. The incident happened just hours before President Biden was to visit the city to talk about infrastructure.

Jan. 24 | Baltimore

A firefighter holds balloons, given to him by a neighbor, as he and other fire personnel sit across the street from the site where three firefighters died battling a blaze in a vacant rowhouse.

Jan. 28 | New York

Police officers gather for the funeral of Officer Jason Rivera outside St. Patrick's Cathedral. Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute last week.

Jan. 26 | Igoumenitsa, Greece

Cultivator Ioannis Ouzounoglou collects fish that died amid low temperatures at his fish farm on Richo Lagoon.

Jan. 26 | London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog, Dilyn.

Jan. 25 | Vilnius, Lithuania

A installation during the Festival of Lights at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania.

Jan 25 | Boston

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks to pass around Sacramento Kings players Tyrese Haliburton, center, and Richaun Holmes during their NBA game at TD Garden.

Jan. 23 | Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators protest coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates at a rally in the nation's capital.

