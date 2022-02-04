Photography

A nor’easter, the groundhog’s shadow and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 4, 2022

Lanterns decorate an Indonesian shopping mall ahead of the Lunar New Year; residents of Kyiv, Ukraine, receive military defense training amid fears of an invasion by Russia. Two officers were killed in a shooting at Virginia’s Bridgewater College; in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jan. 29 | Jakarta, Indonesia

A man walks past a lantern decoration in a shopping mall ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Jan. 29 | Boston

Snow blankets a Target parking lot as a nor'easter hits New England.

David Degner for The Washington Post

Jan. 30 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians receive military defense training. Russia criticized the United States for deploying thousands of additional U.S. troops to NATO’s eastern flank, even as Moscow continued a buildup of Russian forces and materiel around Ukraine that has stoked fears of a new, large-scale war in Europe.

Associated Press

Feb. 2 | Bridgewater, Va.

From left, students Madison Creason, Bridget O’Donnell and Morgan Taylor pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for safety officer J.J. Jefferson and police officer John Painter, who were shot and killed at Bridgewater College.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Feb. 2 | New York City

Family members of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora receive a flag from the honor guard following his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Mora and fellow officer Jason Rivera were fatally shot last month while responding to a call about a domestic argument in Harlem.

Associated Press

Feb. 3 | Atma, Syria

Syrians inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atma, in Idlib province. The operation targeted Islamic State chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who killed himself as Americans closed in, President Biden said.

AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of flash flooding, triggered by rain that filled up nearby streams, bursting their containment mechanisms, collapsed a hillside and brought waves of mud.

Associated Press

Feb. 3 | Washington, D.C.

Runners jog near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Feb. 2 | Punxsutawney, Pa.

A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 136th Groundhog Day at Gobbler's Knob. Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Alan Freed/Reuters

Feb. 3 | Beijing

Actor Jackie Chan, center, poses for photos with children at the end of the Winter Olympics torch relay on the Great Wall of China.

Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

Feb. 4 | Beijing

Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Ashley Landis/AP

