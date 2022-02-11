Photography

Carnival figures, prism rainbow colors and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 11, 2022

French President Macron and Russian President Putin meet in Moscow in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine; a trucker protest over coronavirus vaccine mandates and restrictions continues in Ottawa; authorities attempt to rescue a boy who fell into a 100-foot well in Morocco. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

Feb. 7 | Nice, France

Giant figures of French presidential candidates — from left, Éric Zemmour, Valérie Pécresse, Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Yannick Jado — are prepared for the 137th edition of the Nice Carnival.

Feb. 8 | Zhangjiakou, China

Jessie Diggins of the United States celebrates at a ceremony after winning the bronze medal in the women's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the Winter Olympics.

Feb. 9 | New York

People take part in the art installation “Free the Air: How to Hear the Universe in a Spider/Web,” a 95-foot-diameter multilevel space, during a preview of the exhibition “Tomas Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)” at The Shed. The exhibition runs from Feb. 11 until April 17.

Feb. 7 | Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of diplomacy amid fears that Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

Feb. 5 | Rakvere, Estonia

A French soldier takes part in a major drill, part of NATO's “enhanced forward presence” deployment in Poland and the Baltic nations, at the Tapa army camp.

Feb. 7 | Kenya

People battle a wildfire at Aberdare National Park.

Feb. 11 | Beijing

Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni, left, and his teammate Mirco Muller, right, defend the goal during their preliminary-round Group B game against the Czech Republic at the Winter Olympics.

Feb. 8 | Ottawa

Police guard a barricade in front of parked vehicles during a trucker protest in the city's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about the protests over vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions after the busiest border crossing with the United States became partially blocked.

Feb. 4 | Ighran, Morocco

Civil defense workers and local authorities attempt to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a 100-foot well. The boy died after the four-day rescue mission that transfixed the world.

Feb. 7 | Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) leads members of the House and Senate as they hold a moment of silence on Capitol Hill for the 900,000 American lives lost to covid-19.

Feb. 6 | Washington

A visitor walks through a rainbow of colors created by prisms at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

Feb. 5 | Cadiz, Spain

A cow sits on an empty beach near Barbate.

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman