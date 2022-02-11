Carnival figures, prism rainbow colors and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
French President Macron and Russian President Putin meet in Moscow in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine; a trucker protest over coronavirus vaccine mandates and restrictions continues in Ottawa; authorities attempt to rescue a boy who fell into a 100-foot well in Morocco. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Harry How/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press/AP
Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Emilio Morenatti/AP
More from the Post
A nor’easter, the groundhog’s shadow and more of the week’s best photos
Volunteers and veterans train for war in Ukraine
Best photos of the Beijing Olympics
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman