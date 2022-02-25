Photography

Baby turtle heads to sea, waterslide competition and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 25, 2022

A firing display is performed during the George Washington birthday parade in Alexandria, Va.; Finland players celebrate after winning the gold medal in men’s ice hockey at the Winter Olympics in Beijing; Ukrainians flee as Russia launches military attacks on the country. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images

Feb. 21 | Aceh, Indonesia

A baby sea turtle heads toward the sea from Lhoknga Beach at sunset.

Feb. 17 | Sibate, Colombia

Farmers fumigate strawberry crops.

DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 21 | Alexandria, Va.

Members of the 1st Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army put on a firing display while taking part in the George Washington birthday parade.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Feb. 20 | Beijing

Finland players celebrate after winning the men's gold medal ice hockey match over the Russian Olympic Committee at the National Indoor Stadium.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 19 | Jaun, Switzerland

Contestants crash into the water on their decorated sledge as they take part in a waterslide competition, aiming to glide over the longest distance in a water pool dug into the snow of a ski slope.

Anthony Anex/EPE-EFE/Shutterstock

Feb. 18 | Stafford, Va.

Aiken Do, of Woodson High School, competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Virginia Class 6 swim meet.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 21 | Brasilia

A woman walks with her pets on a foggy night.

Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Feb. 17 | Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine

The damage inside a home that was hit with artillery shells from the Russian-backed separatists.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Feb. 24 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

A man holds a dog alongside hundreds of people taking shelter inside a metro station as explosions are heard downtown during the invasion by Russia.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Feb. 24 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

The scene inside a metro station as people huddle and shelter from Russia's strikes.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Feb. 25 | Shehyni, Ukraine

Ukrainians fleeing the conflict are stuck at the Medyka border crossing while waiting to enter Poland.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook