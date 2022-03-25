Cherry blossoms peak, Biden in Poland and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
The D.C. cherry blossoms return as covid-19 precautions begin to lift; Ketanji Brown Jackson’s family attends her Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill; a deadly and destructive tornado strikes eastern New Orleans; Russia continues its military attacks on Ukraine. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Evan Vucci/AP
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Emily Kask for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Monique Woo, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook