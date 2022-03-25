Photography

Cherry blossoms peak, Biden in Poland and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 25, 2022

The D.C. cherry blossoms return as covid-19 precautions begin to lift; Ketanji Brown Jackson’s family attends her Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill; a deadly and destructive tornado strikes eastern New Orleans; Russia continues its military attacks on Ukraine. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 21 | Washington, D.C.

The cherry blossoms frame the Jefferson Memorial along the Tidal Basin. As covid-19 precautions begin to lift around the country large crowds are able to once again descend upon the region for the blossoming trees.

March 21 | Washington, D.C.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter, Leila Jackson, right, and husband, Patrick Jackson, a surgeon, left, listen during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 25 | Jasionka, Poland

President Biden partakes in pizza while visiting with members of the 82nd Airborne Division at the G2A Arena.

Evan Vucci/AP

March 18 | College Park, Md.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller goes up for a basket ahead of Delaware Blue Hens guard Makayla Pippin, right, during their first round NCAA tournament basketball game at Xfinity Center. The fourth-seeded Terrapins rolled to a 102-71 victory over 13th-seeded Delaware.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

March 22 | Arabi, La.

A home is damaged after a tornado touched down. A deadly and destructive tornado that struck eastern New Orleans was rated “at least” EF3 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado intensity, the National Weather Service reported.

Emily Kask for The Washington Post

March 23 | Kabul

Students attend a class at the Ayesha Durkhani girls school. The students are in the 6th grade, the highest class the Taliban government allowed girls to attend.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

March 16 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

Valentina and Irina sit in the subway car in the Metrobudivnykiv station. Kharkiv subway stations were designed in Soviet times to be used as a nuclear shelter in case of an attack. They are, now, an asylum for citizens whose homes were destroyed or living in heavily shelled areas by Russia’s attacks.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

March 21 | Kyiv

Ukrainian forces near destruction caused after Russia’s shelling of a shopping center.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

March 21 | Mykolaiv, Ukraine

A cloud of smoke rises from a cemetery due to a Russian shelling.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Monique Woo, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook