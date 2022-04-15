Photography

Parking lot dinosaurs, spring in D.C. and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 15, 2022

Visitors drive by animatronic dinosaurs in California; a politician pets a cat while canvassing in England; molten iron is poured at a foundry in Germany; a gunman shoots multiple people aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/AP

April 8 | Westminster, Calif.

Visitors drive among more than 30 animatronic dinosaurs set up in the parking lot of the Westminster Mall, part of the “Jurassic Empire” attraction.

April 12 | Watford, England

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey attempts to pet Mikee the cat after speaking with resident Kate Allden, while canvassing ahead of local elections on May 5.

April 14 | Washington

Blooming tulips frame a visitor at the Floral Library near the Washington Monument.

April 8 | Washington

Vice President Harris, right, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson walk back to the White House with President Biden after delivering remarks on the Senate’s historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson to be the newest justice on the Supreme Court.

April 12 | Krefeld, Germany

A worker in a special heat protection suit pours molten iron at the Siempelkamp cast iron foundry.

April 12 | Brooklyn

In this image from social media video, passengers run from a train during a shooting at a subway station. A gunman filled a rush-hour train car with smoke and shot multiple people, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on the station platform as others ran screaming, authorities said.

April 9 | Odessa, Ukraine

Larissa Arendarchuk, center left, says goodbye to her husband, Igor Arendarchuk, far left, while his son-in-law, Andriy Nikonorov, says goodbye to his wife, Aleksandra, and their son Maks as they depart for Poland. At least 4.5 million Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, have fled the country since the start of the Russian invasion. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving.

April 13 | Vorzel, Ukraine

Resident Larissa Shudeva, carrying her dog, pauses in her volunteer work sorting food and clothing donations at a school in the Kyiv suburb.

April 13 | Salado, Tex.

Michelle Light salvages belongings a day after a large tornado destroyed her house. That storm also produced massive hailstones, some reportedly almost six inches long.

