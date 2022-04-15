Parking lot dinosaurs, spring in D.C. and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Visitors drive by animatronic dinosaurs in California; a politician pets a cat while canvassing in England; molten iron is poured at a foundry in Germany; a gunman shoots multiple people aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/AP
Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/AP
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters
Will B Wylde/AP
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
More from the Post
The scene after multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook