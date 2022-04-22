Photography

Easter sunrise service, a swan nests amid trash and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 22, 2022

Reenactors participate in the Emancipation Day Parade in D.C.; the freed Ever Forward container ship is towed down the Chesapeake after running aground in Maryland; Ukrainian soldiers repair recovered front-line vehicles in Donetsk Oblast. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 17 | London

A child poses under petals falling from a cherry blossom tree in Greenwich Park.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

April 17 | Washington, D.C.

Evelyn Hudson worships with others during the annual Lincoln Memorial Easter sunrise service that had been canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 16 | Washington, D.C.

Members of the Female Re-Enactors of Distinction, also known as FREED, participate in the Emancipation Day Parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. The parade celebrates the 160th anniversary of President Lincoln freeing the enslaved people held in D.C. before the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

April 18 | Washington, D.C.

Children race during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. This year’s event theme, “EGGucation,” transformed the lawn into a school community, full of educational activities for children to enjoy in addition to the traditional activities.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 17 | Pasadena, Md.

The Ever Forward container ship is towed under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after it was freed from running aground on March 13. Crews unloaded 500 containers from the ship in an effort to lighten its load. The ship became stuck north of the bridge after departing Baltimore for Norfolk.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

April 18 | Belgrade, Serbia

A swan makes a nest out of plastic trash near a sewage drain on the Danube River. Around a third of Belgrade, a city of 1.6 million people, has no connection to drainage systems and instead relies on the septic tanks that trucks empty straight into the rivers. The rest shunt their unprocessed waste into the river through around 100 sewage drains.

Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

April 18 | Bucha, Ukraine

Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, serves tea to her neighbor Valentyna Volynets, 59, after boiling the water on a makeshift fire in a public garden near their building. Bucha residents are still without electricity, water and gas.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

April 16 | Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

Ukrainian army soldiers repair vehicles recovered from the front line.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

April 16 | Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

Forward Ukrainian army positions in the eastern part of the front line.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

The next image may be disturbing because of its graphic content.

April 18 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

Yana Bachek is consoled by her partner, Yevgeniy Vlasenko, as she mourns over the body of her father, Victor Gubarev, 79, killed by shelling during Russia’s invasion, while his wife, Lyubov Gubareva, right, looks on.

Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

April 21 | Silver Spring, Md.

A worshiper holds a candle during an evening service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. Congregants were celebrating Orthodox Holy Thursday before Orthodox Easter.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

