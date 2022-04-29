Photography

Convict poker rodeo, Ukraine rescue dogs and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 29, 2022

A mother grieves for the loss of her immigrant son at a Michigan cemetery after he was shot by a police officer following a traffic stop; a Russian ballistic missile booster stage falls in a Ukrainian field during the Russian invasion; Vimba bream fish jump a waterfall as they swim up a river in Latvia to breed; inmates compete for cash during “Convict Poker” in Louisiana.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

April 24 | Lyman, Ukraine

A woman, center, uses a magnifying glass as a choir participates in an Orthodox Easter service at St. Peter and Paul Church amid sounds of shelling from the Russian invasion.

April 24 | Bucha, Ukraine

Worshipers light candles following Easter Sunday mass at the Church of St. Andrew. Bucha was occupied by Russian forces for a month, and its residents endured grave human rights abuses including torture, executions and rape. The church grounds are now the site of a mass grave containing hundreds of bodies, found after the forces pulled out of the city.

April 27 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is escorted from Washington National Cathedral following her funeral.

April 22 | Wyoming, Mich.

Dorcas Lyoya, center, mother of Patrick Lyoya, is comforted as she grieves the loss of her son while he is laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. Patrick, a 26-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, died after being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop on April 4.

April 25 | Bohodarove, Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile booster stage that fell in a field during the Russian invasion.

April 25 | Wehrheim, Germany

An Icelandic horse braves a hale storm at a stud farm.

April 25 | Ruthsburg, Md.

Seagulls flock over recently tilled ground as a farmer prepares his field.

April 26 | Kuldiga, Latvia

Vimba bream fish jump over the Venta Rapid Waterfall as they swim up the Venta River to breed.

April 24 | Angola, La.

Inmates compete for cash during “Convict Poker,” known as the “Wildest Show in the South,” at the Angola Prison Rodeo. The last inmate seated wins cash.

April 17 | Hostomel, Ukraine

Dogs are up for adoption at the Hostomel Animal Shelter, also known as Gostomel. Asya Serpinska, the 77-year-old owner of the shelter, went toward the front lines to rescue animals caught in the fighting during Russia’s invasion.

