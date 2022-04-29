Convict poker rodeo, Ukraine rescue dogs and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A mother grieves for the loss of her immigrant son at a Michigan cemetery after he was shot by a police officer following a traffic stop; a Russian ballistic missile booster stage falls in a Ukrainian field during the Russian invasion; Vimba bream fish jump a waterfall as they swim up a river in Latvia to breed; inmates compete for cash during “Convict Poker” in Louisiana.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
INTS KALNINS/REUTERS
Ted Jackson/AP
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
