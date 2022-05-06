Photography

A bittersweet reunion, Supreme Court reaction and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 6, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre is announced as the new White House press secretary and becomes the first Black and openly gay woman to hold the position; celebrities arrive on the red carpet for the Met Gala in New York; abortion rights advocates and antiabortion advocates demonstrate in D.C. after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked indicating Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

May 3 | Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Evacuees from the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol, including those from the besieged Azovstal steel factory, arrive at a reception center for internally displaced people.

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

May 3 | Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Anna Zaitseva, with her 6-month-old baby, Svait, is comforted by Vlada, behind her, as the two university friends reunite at a reception center following Zaitseva’s evacuation from the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol.

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

May 5 | Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, right, announces during the daily media briefing that her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, will replace her when Psaki leaves in the coming weeks. Jean-Pierre will become the first Black and openly gay woman to serve as the White House press secretary.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

May 2 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden greets visitors following his remarks at an event celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, in the East Room of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

May 2 | New York

Blake Lively, center, and Ryan Reynolds, left, arrive at the Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Neilson Barnard/MG22/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/MG22/Getty Images

April 28 | Windsor, England

Children cross the street in front of a horse-drawn carriage delivering a variety of beer made by Windsor & Eton Brewery. The brewery created a beer called Castle Hill to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, commemorating where her ascension was announced.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

May 3 | Washington, D.C.

Peyton Newsome, 27, of Woodbridge, Va., joins abortion rights advocates in front of the Supreme Court after a draft of an opinion was leaked indicating that the justices would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

May 3 | Washington, D.C.

Abortion rights advocates and antiabortion advocates demonstrate outside the Supreme Court after a draft of a majority opinion that would overturn abortion rights was leaked.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

April 29 | Andover, Kan.

A tornado, captured in this still image from a security camera, passes by Andover City Hall.

City of Andover/Reuters

City of Andover/Reuters

May 4 | Miami

An alligator’s eye pokes above the water line as it swims in the Florida Everglades. Alligator hunters, who are preparing for the coming season that runs from August through Nov. 1, will be able to hunt 24 hours a day after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the extension of daily hunting hours.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

