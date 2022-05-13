Extreme heat in India, a retirement home for horses and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
House Democrats rally on Capitol Hill ahead of a vote on abortion rights. Israeli police clash with mourners during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in East Jerusalem. A dehydrated parakeet is given water during a heat wave in India. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Maya Levin/AP
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
JAMES GOURLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images
AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Lino Mirgeler/DPA/AP
More from the Post
A bittersweet reunion, Supreme Court reaction and more of the week’s best photos
Photos: Putin’s troops, tanks, missile launchers at Victory Day parade
At Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, scenes of grief as Israeli police beat mourners
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook