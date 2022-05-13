Photography

Extreme heat in India, a retirement home for horses and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 13, 2022

House Democrats rally on Capitol Hill ahead of a vote on abortion rights. Israeli police clash with mourners during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in East Jerusalem. A dehydrated parakeet is given water during a heat wave in India. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 11 | Washington

House Democrats stage a demonstration on their way to the Senate chamber ahead of a vote on an abortion rights bill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 10 | Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 13 | East Jerusalem

Israeli police confront mourners carrying the casket of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh. Abu Akleh was fatally shot this week during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Maya Levin/AP

Maya Levin/AP

May 9 | Moscow

Participants in the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square on Victory Day, when Russia celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images

May 9 | Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Volodymyr Yutin, 70, comforts his mother, Katerina, 94, at a hospital after they were evacuated from the town of eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman.

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

May 13 | Vilkhivka, Ukraine

In a village retaken by the Ukrainian army, a policeman stands inside a school gymnasium that residents said Russian soldiers had used as a base.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

May 11 | Frankfurt, Germany

An aircraft passes the moon.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

May 13 | Sydney

A model walks the runway at the Next Gen show during Australian Fashion Week.

JAMES GOURLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JAMES GOURLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 13 | Homeless people rest under a tree during a dust storm in Allahabad, India.

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images

May 11 | Ahmedabad, India

A dehydrated parakeet is given water mixed with multivitamins at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust rehabilitation center for birds and animals.

AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

May 3 | Georgetown, Ky.

Michael Blowen, founder of Dream Chase Farm, a retirement farm for thoroughbreds, with Silver Charm. The horse won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1996.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 11 | Petershagen, Germany

A stonechat flies up from a canola field.

Lino Mirgeler/DPA/AP

Lino Mirgeler/DPA/AP

