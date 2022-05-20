Photography

Buffalo shooting victims remembered, a song for Ukrainian soldiers and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 20, 2022

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft launches from Florida; the Lincoln Memorial statue gets a cleaning; a man gets emotional during a vigil following the Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo; plebes participate in the Sea Trials at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

May 16 | Molochnoye, Crimea

The moon is seen through clouds behind a radio telescope.

ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

May 17 | Scarborough, Maine

Nick Gumlaw, right, releases a stunt kite, controlled by Amanda Hutter, as they take advantage of gusty winds.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

May 19 | Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches on the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket. The Boeing Orbital flight test-2 performed an autonomous docking with the International Space Station.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 19 | Washington

National Park Service employee Craig Jenkins uses a pressure washer to clean the statue of President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial. This year marks the memorial's 100th anniversary.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 15 | Washington

Fog covers the Potomac River.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

May 17 | Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukrainian service members, who surrendered after weeks holed up at the Azovstal steel works, ride a bus under the escort of the pro-Russian military.

ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

May 17 | Washington

Antiabortion advocates gather and pray outside the Supreme Court. The heavily religious crowd heard speeches from Republican members of Congress, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.).

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

May 17 | Buffalo

Jamaar Carrier holds his daughter, Jamya, 9, during a community vigil in the aftermath of the Tops grocery store shooting.

Heather Ainsworth for The Washington Post

Heather Ainsworth for The Washington Post

May 13 | Svitlodarsk, Ukraine

Mourners attend the funeral for 13-year-old Sophia Raietskak, whose remains wound up near battles with Russia in northeastern Ukraine, separated from her relatives.

Wojciech Grzedinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedinski for The Washington Post

May 17 | Hendersonville, N.C.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), right, with supporters and the media as results from the primary election come in at his campaign headquarters.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 17 | Pittsboro, N.C.

Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, center, with voters near a polling station at the Gathering Place. As the first Black woman to serve as a state Supreme Court chief justice, Beasley won the North Carolina Senate primary and will face Republican Rep. Ted Budd in the general election.

Eamon Queeney for The Washington Post

Eamon Queeney for The Washington Post

May 16 | Donetsk, Ukraine

Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, the lead singer of the popular Ukrainian band Okean Elz, performs for soldiers.

Anastasia Vlasova for The Washington Post

Anastasia Vlasova for The Washington Post

May 17 | Annapolis, Md.

Plebes climb ropes as they take part in the obstacle course portion of Sea Trials at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook