Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Activists protest the proclamation of the new Philippine president and vice president in Quezon City; actor Johnny Depp arrives for his libel lawsuit trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va.; people mourn after a shooting at a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.
LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS
LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS
GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Sergio Flores for The Washington Post
MARCO BELLO/REUTERS
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Photos: The scene following a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas
Buffalo shooting victims remembered, a song for Ukrainian soldiers and more of the week’s best photos
The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook