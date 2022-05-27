Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 27, 2022

Activists protest the proclamation of the new Philippine president and vice president in Quezon City; actor Johnny Depp arrives for his libel lawsuit trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va.; people mourn after a shooting at a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.

LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS

May 25 | Quezon City, Philippines

Police officers block activists, during a protest denouncing the proclamation of the new Philippine president and vice president outside the Commission on Human Rights.

May 22 | Stoyanka, Ukraine

Andrii, 12 and Valentyn, 6, stand in a foxhole as they play near their homes.

May 22 | Barrancas, Colombia

A boy plays soccer on a dusty field.

May 25 | Baltimore

Players from Marriotts Ridge High School celebrate their win over Severna Park during the Maryland 3A girls' lacrosse championship.

May 21 | Baltimore

People party from the infield during the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

May 26 | Washington, D.C.

Visitors watch a California sea lion swim at the Smithsonian's National Zoological Park.

May 27 | Fairfax, Va.

Fans cheer as actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in 2018.

May 24 | Kennesaw, Ga.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), right, holds a rally with former vice president Mike Pence at Cobb County International Airport.

May 24 | Atlanta

Stacey Abrams delivers remarks and answers questions from reporters regarding the Georgia primary outside Israel Missionary Baptist Church.

May 25 | Uvalde, Tex.

Aida Hernandez, a retired teacher, left, hugs a teacher from Robb Elementary School during a prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. On Tuesday, a gunman, 18, entered the school and killed 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom.

May 25 | Uvalde, Tex.

Community members attend a vigil for the Robb Elementary shooting victims at the Uvalde County Fairplex.

May 24 | Uvalde, Tex.

People react outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students were transported, following the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

May 26 | Uvalde, Tex.

Crosses and memorials for the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting have been set up in the city's town square.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook