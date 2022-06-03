Photography

Here are 9 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 3, 2022

Reflections at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day; London celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary of reign as monarch; Some 1,200 windsurfers compete in the Defi Wind windsurfing competition off the coast of France. See 9 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

May 28 | Prokovsk, Ukraine

Train station employees and volunteers help to move Valya, 73, one of the four disabled elderly women evacuated them from a nursing home, into the back of a van.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

May 31 | Uvalde, Tex.

The casket of Amerie Jo Garza, 10, who was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, arrives for her burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

May 30 | Washington, D.C.

The Washington Monument is reflected in an informational display along with a volunteer at the Fallen Heroes Memorial, sponsored by Veterans and Athletes United and set up near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in honor of Memorial Day.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 2 | London

People pack the Mall as the British Royal family comes onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony during the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.

Aaron Chown/Pool PA/AP

June 2 | London

Queen Elizabeth II, center, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, along with Prince William, right, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, from center left, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of Trooping the Color parade during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

May 31 | Debrecen, Hungary

Storks rest on electric poles at sunset.

Zsolt Czegledi/MTI/AP

May 28 | Freeport, Maine

A red squirrel leaps over a gray squirrel, which became annoyed that its territory was being encroached upon.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

May 28 | Gruissan, France

Athletes compete in the 20th edition of the Defi Wind windsurfing competition on the Mediterranean Sea.

RAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images

June 1 | Ashburn, Va.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daniel Wise cools off during the organized team activities practice.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman