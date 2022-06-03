Here are 9 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Reflections at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day; London celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary of reign as monarch; Some 1,200 windsurfers compete in the Defi Wind windsurfing competition off the coast of France. See 9 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Aaron Chown/Pool PA/AP
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Zsolt Czegledi/MTI/AP
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
RAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman