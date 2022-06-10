Photography

Chasing cheese, a festival of streaming kites and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 10, 2022

“Marty the Moose” is unloaded in a senate office building for an “Experience New Hampshire” event in Washington, D.C.; contestants chase cheese during the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake event in England; Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer shell as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues; the congressional Jan. 6 committee in Washington held its first prime time public hearing on the Capitol riot. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Mark Evans/Getty Images

June 4 | Sydney

Horses compete in Race 8 of the Schweppes Handicap during Sydney Racing at Rosehill Gardens.

June 7 | Washington, D.C.

Staffers from the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) help unload Marty the Moose in the Hart Senate Office Building for an “Experience New Hampshire” event.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 4 | Boston

Oleksiy Prygorov, of Ukraine, dives from a platform during the final day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Romina Amato/Red Bull/Getty Images

June 5 | Gloucester, England

Contestants in the men’s downhill race chase a round of Double Gloucester cheese during the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake annual event.

Cameron Smith/Getty Images

June 4 | Kronshtadt, Russia

People enjoy the IV International Kite Festival ’Fortolet’ at the historical ’Fort Konstantin’ complex.

ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 6 | Sana'a, Yemen

Boys toss pieces of their clothes in the air on a hot day. The Yemen meteorological service warned of a heat wave and dry weather in most parts of the Arab country which is experiencing a lack of much needed rainfall.

YAHYA ARHAB/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 6 | Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 howitzer near a front line as Russia’s attack on the country continues.

Reuters

June 3 | Dnipro, Ukraine

The funeral ceremony for 27 Ukrainian serviceman, who died fighting with the Russians in the eastern front line, takes place in the military section of Krasnopilske cemetery. Twelve of the soldiers buried were unidentified.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

June 7 | Washington, D.C.

Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, center, arrives to speak at a Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 7 | Washington, D.C.

Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, holds green Converse tennis shoes, that were similar to ones worn by Uvalde school shooting victim Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, during the daily press briefing at the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9 | Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, right, embraces Sandra Garza, partner of Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, following the congressional Jan. 6 committee’s first prime time public hearing.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 7 | Arlington, Va.

Members of the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps rehearse for the upcoming Sunset Parade series at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 7 | Arlington, Va.

A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks near the Netherlands Carillon as the Washington Monument is reflected on a rainy day.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman