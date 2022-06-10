Chasing cheese, a festival of streaming kites and more of the week’s best photos

“Marty the Moose” is unloaded in a senate office building for an “Experience New Hampshire” event in Washington, D.C.; contestants chase cheese during the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake event in England; Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer shell as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues; the congressional Jan. 6 committee in Washington held its first prime time public hearing on the Capitol riot. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.