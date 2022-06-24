Photography

Solstice at Stonehenge, U.S. abortion rights overturned and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 24, 2022

People enjoy paddleboarding during a heat wave in Switzerland; firefighters battle a raging wildfire in Spain; advocates massed at the Supreme Court in Washington after it struck down Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional abortion protections; an Olympics swimmer faints underwater during an artistic swimming performance in Budapest.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

June 21 | Wheaton, Md.

A dragonfly lands on a flower at Brookside Gardens on the first day of summer.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

June 18 | Chardonne, Switzerland

People enjoy their paddleboards on Lake Geneva during a heat wave.

Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP

Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP

June 21 | Amesbury, England

People celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge in a festival that dates back thousands of years.

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

June 18 | Zamora, Spain

Firefighters work the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera. The worst damage has been in the northwest province, where more than 74,000 acres have been consumed, regional authorities said.

CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images

CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Savannah Craven and other antiabortion activists celebrate after the Supreme Court issued its ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 21 | Washington, D.C.

Sarah Schaffer Deroo calms her 7-month-old son, Hewitt, as he receives the coronavirus vaccine at the Children's National Research and Innovation campus.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

June 20 | Tarrytown, N. Y.

Handler Claudio Cruz embraces Ethan, a basset hound, after winning the Best of Breed competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

June 20 | Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine

A Ukrainian service member, with a dog, observes an industrial area as Russia's attack on the country continues.

Reuters

Reuters

June 23 | Slaysha, Afghanistan

More than 30 people were buried in a single ceremony following a massive earthquake that struck a remote part of the country, leveling hundreds of simply built structures and wiping out whole villages.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

June 22 | Budapest

A member of Team USA. right, swims to rescue teammate and two-time Olympics swimmer Anita Alvarez from the bottom of the pool after she fainted during the women's solo free artistic swimming finals at the World Aquatics Championships.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

June 21 | Washington, D.C.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies during the House Jan. 6 select committee's fourth public hearing on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

More from the Post

AIDS quilt anniversary, full moon over France and more of the week’s best photos

Photos from the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

In photos and videos: the aftermath of the deadly Afghanistan earthquake

The scene outside the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade was overturned

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook