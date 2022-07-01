Photography

Explosive Jan. 6 hearing testimony, Pride parade and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 1, 2022

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies about Donald Trump’s actions and behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, during a House select committee hearing in Washington; relatives mourn at the funeral of British journalist Dom Phillips who was killed in Brazil’s Amazon region; Ketanji Brown Jackson signs her oaths and becomes the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 28 | Washington, D.C.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson arrives to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Hutchinson delivered devastating testimony about Trump’s behavior that day and the actions of others around him.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 28 | New York

Veronica Alvarez, 21, of Ulster, N.Y., stands for a portrait during New York City’s Pride parade in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

June 26 | Niteroi, Brazil

Relatives mourn as Alessandra Sampaio, center, embraces her sister-in-law Sian Phillips during the funeral of her husband, British journalist Dom Phillips, at the Parque da Colina cemetery. Phillips was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

June 29 | San Marcos Atexquilapan, Mexico

A friend of Misael Olivares Jimenez laments in front of his photo while waiting for news about the disappearance of Jair Valencia Olivares, Yovani Valencia Olivares and Misael Olivares Jimenez, after migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering under the sun in San Antonio.

Felix Marquez for The Washington Post

Felix Marquez for The Washington Post

June 26 | Lysychansk, Ukraine

Wounded soldiers from the Ukrainian Airborne unit are treated outside the embattled city. Eight soldiers were wounded, two seriously, after a Russian cluster bomb attack hit them as they moved into the farm village of Verkhniokamianske.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

July 1 | Moscow

American basketball player Brittney Griner, left, is escorted from court. A Russian prosecutor accused the WNBA star of transporting a “significant amount” of cannabis oil, according to Russian media reports on her trial, where she faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

June 24 | Bethesda, Md.

Fans line the hillside near the 10th tee box to get a glimpse of the leader In Gee Chun during the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

June 30 | Washington, D.C.

New Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson signs her oaths of office beside her husband, Patrick, left, and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. Jackson was sworn in as the 116th justice and its first Black woman on the bench, a historic change for an institution that for the first time is not composed of a majority of White men.

U.S. Supreme Court/Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court/Reuters

June 24 | Topeka, Kan.

Ramona Allen, 6, plays in a sprinkler on the grounds of the statehouse.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

June 26 | Hillsboro, Va.

Fireworks burst over the Old Stone School, which was built in 1874 and is now used for city offices and public gatherings. The city celebrated Independence Day earlier than most towns to not compete with other local jurisdictions holding fireworks shows in the coming days.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

