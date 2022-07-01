Explosive Jan. 6 hearing testimony, Pride parade and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies about Donald Trump’s actions and behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, during a House select committee hearing in Washington; relatives mourn at the funeral of British journalist Dom Phillips who was killed in Brazil’s Amazon region; Ketanji Brown Jackson signs her oaths and becomes the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Felix Marquez for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
U.S. Supreme Court/Reuters
Charlie Riedel/AP
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Solstice at Stonehenge, U.S. abortion rights overturned and more of the week’s best photos
Photos: The scene during the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings on the Capitol riot in Washington
In photos: Pride celebrations in New York City and San Francisco
The scene in Texas after dozens of migrants were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook