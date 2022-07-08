Stunning fireworks display, rescued turtle returns to the sea and more of the week’s best photos

Gymnast Simone Biles receives the Medal of Freedom at the White House; fireworks burst over the National Mall in Washington on Independence Day; a march and rally are held for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio; attendees pray during a vigil for the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.