Stunning fireworks display, rescued turtle returns to the sea and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 8, 2022

Gymnast Simone Biles receives the Medal of Freedom at the White House; fireworks burst over the National Mall in Washington on Independence Day; a march and rally are held for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio; attendees pray during a vigil for the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post

July 7 | Washington

President Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles during a ceremony at the White House.

July 4 | Washington

Fireworks burst between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument during the Independence Day celebration on the National Mall.

July 5 | Washington

A pedestrian with an umbrella passes by a water feature at Georgetown Waterfront Park in the rain.

July 8 | Beit Yanai, Israel

People watch as a sea turtle, which had been treated for injuries by veterinarians from the National Sea Turtle Rescue Center, finds its way into the Mediterranean after being released. Seventeen turtles were released after months of rehabilitation.

July 7 | Kramatorsk, Ukraine

A wounded woman is taken to an ambulance after a missile strike in the Donbas region killed one person and injured at least six, according to the regional governor.

July 8 | Nara, Japan

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after being fatally shot during a campaign event. The killing shocked a nation where firearms laws are among the world’s strictest and gun violence is rare.

July 3 | Akron, Ohio

Javon Williams, 13, is comforted by the Rev. Jaland Finney while speaking during a march and rally for Jayland Walker as Lanette Williams, center, reacts to the speech. Williams had just viewed the video released by police detailing the shooting death of Walker.

July 6 | East London, South Africa

Family members react as coffins arrive at a symbolic mass memorial service after 21 people, mostly teenagers, died in unclear circumstances at a township tavern last month, in an incident that shocked the country.

July 5 | Highland Park, Ill.

Attendees pray for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting during a vigil at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook