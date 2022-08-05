A little bike ride, a volcanic eruption in Iceland and more of the week’s best photos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island nation of Taiwan; people celebrate in Louisville after the FBI arrested and brought civil rights charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020; historic flooding in Kentucky ravaged a grocery store and spoiled its inventory; the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland erupts, again, just eight months after its last one officially ended. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.