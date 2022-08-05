Photography

A little bike ride, a volcanic eruption in Iceland and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 5, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island nation of Taiwan; people celebrate in Louisville after the FBI arrested and brought civil rights charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020; historic flooding in Kentucky ravaged a grocery store and spoiled its inventory; the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland erupts, again, just eight months after its last one officially ended. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Aug. 2 | Washington

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), center, speaks to reporters outside his office on Capitol Hill about an agreement he reached with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on legislation that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change and reduce the federal deficit.

Aug. 3 | Taipei, Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives at the parliament. She became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which announced military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.

Aug. 2 | Washington

Jon Stewart hugs Rosie Torres, wife of veteran Le Roy Torres, as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), right, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), second from right, and others look on outside the U.S. Capitol after the Senate passed a bill designed to help veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Aug. 4 | Louisville

Protesters celebrate after the announcement that the FBI arrested and brought civil rights charges against four current and former police officers for their roles in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Aug. 4 | Kisumu, Kenya

Former vice president Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka delivers a speech during a campaign rally for the Azimio La Umoja party (One Kenya Coalition party) at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. Kenyans will vote Aug. 9 in a tight contest between veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and current Deputy President William Ruto.

Aug. 2 | Suloszowa, Poland

An aerial view of village farmlands.

Aug. 1 | Green Bay, Wis.

A young fan watches as Packers running back A.J. Dillon tries to ride her bicycle to training camp at Ray Nitschke Field.

Aug. 3 | Edinburgh, Scotland

An artist from La Clique performs in McEwan Hall during the launch of the Underbelly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

July 28 | Baltimore

A young man offers unsolicited windshield cleaning services on Route 40, west of downtown. Squeegee crews have been in the news after a violent incident in the city.

Aug. 1 | Isom, Ky.

Dale Blair, an employee at Isom IGA grocery store, pushes a cart full of canned goods to be thrown out after historic floods in Kentucky.

July 30 | Siskiyou County, Calif.

Angela Crawford leans against a fence as the McKinney Fire burns a hillside above her home in Klamath National Forest. Crawford and her husband stayed, as other residents evacuated, to defend their home from the fire.

Aug. 3 | Iceland

People look at the lava flowing from the Fagradalsfjall volcano, 20 miles southwest of Reykjavik. Authorities say the volcano is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended.

Aug. 4 | Cocoa Beach, Fla.

People watch from a beach the predawn launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman