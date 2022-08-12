Sturgeon supermoon, World Elephant Day and more of the week’s best photos

A record amount of rain fell over South Korea, including in the capital, Seoul, inundating city streets; electoral commission officials count votes at a polling station during Kenya’s general election; President Biden signs the Chips and Science Act, one of the federal government’s largest industrial development programs; visitors pass by the site of a lightning strike on a tree in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square that killed three people. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.