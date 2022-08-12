Sturgeon supermoon, World Elephant Day and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A record amount of rain fell over South Korea, including in the capital, Seoul, inundating city streets; electoral commission officials count votes at a polling station during Kenya’s general election; President Biden signs the Chips and Science Act, one of the federal government’s largest industrial development programs; visitors pass by the site of a lightning strike on a tree in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square that killed three people. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Yonhap News Agency/Reuters
Ferenc Isza/AFP/Getty Images
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Grzegorz Michalowski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman