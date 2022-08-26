New view of Jupiter, ‘Day of the National Flag’ in Ukraine and more of the week’s best photos

A balloon flies during the French Hot Air Balloon Championship in Bessoncourt; the newest and biggest space telescope shows Jupiter’s giant storms and auroras in more detail; students attend the first day of class at a flooded school in the Philippines; the running of the bulls, called “El Pilon,” takes place during a Falces, Spain, fiesta. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.