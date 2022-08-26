Photography

New view of Jupiter, ‘Day of the National Flag’ in Ukraine and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 26, 2022

A balloon flies during the French Hot Air Balloon Championship in Bessoncourt; the newest and biggest space telescope shows Jupiter’s giant storms and auroras in more detail; students attend the first day of class at a flooded school in the Philippines; the running of the bulls, called “El Pilon,” takes place during a Falces, Spain, fiesta. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Bessoncourt, France

Contestants fly a hot-air balloon during the 48th French Hot Air Balloon Championship.

This image obtained from NASA on Aug. 22 and taken by the James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter's weather patterns, altitude levels, cloud covers and auroras at the northern and southern poles.

NASA/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Yala, Sri Lanka

Birds sit atop Asian water buffaloes in the waters of Yala National Park.

ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Macabebe, Philippines

Students attend the first day of in-person classes at a school flooded due to the high tide.

LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS

Aug. 25 | Rockville, Md.

Supporters greet President Biden during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School.

Yuri Gripas/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 23 | Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to hoist a giant national flag during a ceremony held to commemorate the “Day of the National Flag.”

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Aug. 22 | Nairobi

Supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga react as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition at the Supreme Court. Odinga filed a challenge to last week's election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered.

Brian Inganga/AP

Aug. 18 | Kansas City, Mo.

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams, center, is stopped at the line by Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, bottom, during their NFL preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Aug. 21 | Falces, Spain

The running of the bulls, called “El Pilon,” takes place during a local fiesta. The event is held on a hill where runners have to avoid the herd on an 800-meter-long, narrow slope with the mountain on one side and a steep cliff on the other.

Jesus Diges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 23 | Yuma, Ariz.

Migrants wait along the border wall after crossing into the United States from Mexico.

Gregory Bull/AP

