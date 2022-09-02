Photography

World’s largest food fight, Phantom Galaxy and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 2, 2022

Horsemen fire rifles during a traditional performance at a Moussem culture and heritage festival in Morocco; the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket, with the Orion spacecraft, stands on a Kennedy Space Center launchpad after its first flight mission was temporarily scrubbed; supporters of the Brazilian presidential candidate, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attend an election rally in Manaus; a water crisis in Jackson, Miss.has led to bottled water distribution and left the city’s mostly Black population without adequate water pressure. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Aug. 31 | Bunol, Spain

Revelers enjoy the atmosphere while participating in the annual Tomatina festival. Billed as the world's largest food fight festival, it consists of throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. It was inspired by a food fight instigated by local children in 1945, according to organizers.

Aug. 27 | Rabat, Morocco

Horsemen fire their rifles during a traditional horse riding performance at a Moussem culture and heritage festival.

FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 29 | Jerusalem

People cool off in a fountain just outside the Old City. Israel and the Palestinian territories are in the grip of a heat wave this week, with temperatures hitting 40 Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Jerusalem and 45 Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Jordan Valley.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Aug. 27 | Merritt Island, Fla.

A Florida marsh bird sits atop a piling near the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket, with the Orion spacecraft, on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center. NASA scrubbed the much-anticipated first flight of its Space Launch System rocket on Monday after problems with the rocket and the fueling procedures could not be resolved quickly.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Aug. 26 | San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

The Milky Way appears over a mountain in the Valle de la Luna of the Atacama Desert, considered the driest place on earth. The extreme aridity makes the desert one of the clearest places on earth to view the night sky.

John Moore/Getty Images

Aug. 31 | Manaus, Brazil

Supporters of the Brazilian presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attend an election rally.

MICHAEL DANTAS/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 31 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Family and friends of Oleh Finogenov, killed in a shelling near Izum, gather in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral for the farewell ceremony.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Aug. 27 | Modesto, Calif.

Counterprotesters clash with police after a confrontation with Straight Pride Parade attendees at a rally outside a Planned Parenthood office.

CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

An image of the M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s sharp vision reveals delicate filaments of gas and dust in the spiral arms that wind outward from the center.

NASA, ESA, CSA/James Webb Space Telescope/Reuters

Aug. 31 | Jaffarabad, Pakistan

A man sits with his children alongside floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in the Baluchistan province. Army helicopters flew sorties over cutoff areas in country's mountainous north. And rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history.

FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 31 | Jackson, Miss.

Seresa McCaskill cleans and refills buckets of water in her yard. After the water treatment plant pump failure, McCaskill is stocking buckets of water to flush their toilets in case water pressure drops. The water crisis unfolding the Mississippi capital has forced schools to shift to virtual learning, led to widespread distribution of bottled water and left the city's mostly Black population without adequate pressure.

Camille Lenain for The Washington Post

