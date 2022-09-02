World’s largest food fight, Phantom Galaxy and more of the week’s best photos

Horsemen fire rifles during a traditional performance at a Moussem culture and heritage festival in Morocco; the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket, with the Orion spacecraft, stands on a Kennedy Space Center launchpad after its first flight mission was temporarily scrubbed; supporters of the Brazilian presidential candidate, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attend an election rally in Manaus; a water crisis in Jackson, Miss.has led to bottled water distribution and left the city’s mostly Black population without adequate water pressure. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.