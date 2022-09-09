Photography

Obama portraits unveiled, parched Yangtze river bed and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 9, 2022

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, Stephen K. Bannon, a longtime ally to former president Donald Trump, is indicted on New York state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud in connection with the “We Build the Wall” fundraising scheme; residents are evacuated at the site of a landslide following an earthquake in Luding, China; Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96. See 16 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Sept. 7 | Washington

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room.

Sept. 7 | Shanghai

A couple pose for their wedding photo shoot at sunrise on the Bund promenade, along the Huangpu River.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 2 | Wuhan, China

People sit on a section of a parched bed along the Yangtze River.

AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 6 | Riverside, Calif.

The Fairview Fire is seen in a long-exposure image on the evening of Sept. 6 off Highway 74. The blaze was driven by high temperatures, gusty and erratic local winds, and dense, dry fuels.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Sept. 6 | Pingtung, Taiwan

Taiwanese military forces, using CM-11 tanks, fire toward targets during combat training exercises. President Tsai Ing-wen said that armed forces have become more capable of countering China's military pressure.

RITCHIE B TONGO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 4 | Beijing

Fake snowflakes fall as spectators use their mobile phones to take videos of models presenting creations by Chinese designer Xiong Ying in her Heaven Gaia collection, during the China Fashion Week.

Andy Wong/AP

Sept. 9 | Mumbai

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrating the birth of the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Sept. 6 | Paris

In a sea of flags and flares, supporters of Paris Saint-Germain gather before a Champions League Group H soccer match against Juventus at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Thibault Camus/AP

Sept. 8 | New York

Stephen K. Bannon, a onetime adviser to former president Donald Trump, is led away from court in handcuffs after he was indicted on New York state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud in connection with the “We Build the Wall” fundraising scheme.

ALEX KENT/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 6 | Luding, China

Rescue workers evacuate residents at the site of a landslide near the town of Moxi, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

CHINA DAILY/Reuters

Sept. 6 | Paris

Workers carry a painting in the Notre-Dame cathedral paintings' restoration site.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 3 | Kenya

Yellow-billed oxpeckers stand on a giraffe's neck in the Masai Mara national park.

BAZ RATNER/REUTERS

Sept. 6 | London

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside Downing Street in London before heading to Balmoral, in Scotland, where he announced his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Liz Truss formally became the new prime minister after an audience with the queen.

Alberto Pezzali/AP

Sept. 3 | Moscow

Dmitry Muratov, head of Novaya Gazeta newspaper and Nobel Peace Prize winner, carries a portrait of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev as Gorbachev’s casket is carried out from the building during the funeral.

For The Washington Post

Sept. 8 | London

People gather outside the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

James Forde for The Washington Post

Sept. 9 | London

King Charles III, above right, and Queen Camilla are cheered as they walk into Buckingham Palace, following Queen Elizabeth's death.

JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

Photo editing by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook