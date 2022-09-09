Obama portraits unveiled, parched Yangtze river bed and more of the week’s best photos

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, Stephen K. Bannon, a longtime ally to former president Donald Trump, is indicted on New York state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud in connection with the “We Build the Wall” fundraising scheme; residents are evacuated at the site of a landslide following an earthquake in Luding, China; Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96. See 16 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.