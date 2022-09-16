Artwork of giant ants, reflections at Fashion Week and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Bears players slide on a soggy football field to celebrate their win over the 49ers in Chicago; a full harvest moon looms over the Suleymaniye mosque in Istanbul; remembrances are held in New York and Virginia on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon; a stampede occurs at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi ahead of incoming Kenyan President Ruto’s inauguration.
Ahn Young-joon/AP
Ahn Young-joon/AP
Red Bull/Getty Images
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Koen Van Weel
Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Emrah Gurel/AP
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post
Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Crowds pay tribute as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall
Photos: The scene on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards
Photos: Remembering 9/11 in Manhattan, Washington and Shanksville
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook