Photography

Artwork of giant ants, reflections at Fashion Week and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 16, 2022

Bears players slide on a soggy football field to celebrate their win over the 49ers in Chicago; a full harvest moon looms over the Suleymaniye mosque in Istanbul; remembrances are held in New York and Virginia on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon; a stampede occurs at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi ahead of incoming Kenyan President Ruto’s inauguration.

Ahn Young-joon/AP

Sept. 12 | Yeoncheon, South Korea

A couple takes photos in a field of sunflowers at a park.

Sept. 11 | Sisikon, Switzerland

Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from a platform during the final day of competition in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Sept. 11 | Chicago

Bears center Cody Whitehair, left, and quarterback Justin Fields, right, celebrate with other teammates in the rain after their win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

Sept. 16 | Amsterdam

The artwork "Casa Tomada" ("House Taken"), by artist Rafael Gomez Barros, is part of the exhibition "Creeps" at Rijksmuseum.

Sept. 12 | Los Angeles

Quinta Brunson, winner of the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary,” checks on Jimmy Kimmel as he lies onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sept. 14 | New York

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week.

Sept. 10 | Istanbul

A full moon sets behind the Suleymaniye Mosque.

Sept. 11 | New York

The annual “Tribute in Light” is illuminated above Lower Manhattan on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Sept. 11 | Arlington, Va.

First responders look as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Sept. 13 | Edinburgh, Scotland

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by pallbearers from St Giles' Cathedral before being flown to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

Sept. 16 | Izyum, Ukraine

Military and police investigators start the exhumation of a mass gravesite. According to officials, there are 445 single graves and at least one mass grave containing 17 bodies.

Sept. 13 | Nairobi

A woman, center, gestures for help as security forces intervene during a stampede at the entrance of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of incoming Kenyan President William Ruto's inauguration.

Sept. 13 | Foresthill, Calif.

A home that survived the Mosquito fire is surrounded by flames and smoke. The Mosquito Fire, the state's largest blaze, has now swept through nearly 50,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with several small nearby towns evacuated.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook