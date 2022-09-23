Balloon flight at sunset, bird singing competition and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan; an athlete competes in the swim portion of the Qatar Airways Ironman Maryland triathlon; an historic state funeral took place for Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor; the Las Vegas Aces celebrate after winning the WNBA championship. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images
Patrick Smith/Getty Images for IRONMAN
GLENN NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images
Stephanie Rojas/AP
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Reuters photographer
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
Jack Hill/Pool The Times/AP
MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP/Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Photo editing by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook