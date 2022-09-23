Photography

Balloon flight at sunset, bird singing competition and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 23, 2022

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan; an athlete competes in the swim portion of the Qatar Airways Ironman Maryland triathlon; an historic state funeral took place for Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor; the Las Vegas Aces celebrate after winning the WNBA championship. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Sept. 17 | Gaithersburg, Md.

A balloon takes flight just after the sunset during the Maryland Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds.

Sept. 21 | Kazakhstan

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio aboard, blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 17 | Cambridge, Md.

An athlete competes in the swim portion of the Qatar Airways Ironman Maryland triathlon, a 140.6-mile scenic race on the state's Eastern Shore.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images for IRONMAN

Sept. 23 | Tasmania island, Australia

Wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of almost 200 pilot whales that were found beached on Macquarie Heads. Rescuers were only able to save a few dozen of the whales that survived.

GLENN NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 18 | Cayey, Puerto Rico

People inside a house await to be rescued from the floods caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Sept. 21 | Washington, D.C.

Workers clean paint from the base of the Washington Monument following a vandalism incident. Photos showed obscenities and a reference to "Gov" along with a red slash.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Sept. 21 | Moscow

Russian police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned rally after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters photographer

Sept. 19 | London

The procession gets in formation on Horse Guard Road for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Sept. 19 | London

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her state funeral. The Queen was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Jack Hill/Pool The Times/AP

Sept. 21 | Narathiwat, Thailand

Birds sit in cages during an annual bird singing competition. Some 1,500 birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore were entered in the contest.

MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 20 | Las Vegas

A'ja Wilson, right, of the Aces, carries the championship trophy as she is introduced during the team's WNBA championship victory parade and rally on the Las Vegas Strip. The Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the title.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sept. 19 | Baltimore

Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," waves as he leaves the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse, after a judge overturned his 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook