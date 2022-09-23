Balloon flight at sunset, bird singing competition and more of the week’s best photos

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan; an athlete competes in the swim portion of the Qatar Airways Ironman Maryland triathlon; an historic state funeral took place for Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor; the Las Vegas Aces celebrate after winning the WNBA championship. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.