Windsor deer crossing, fire-run in Spain and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 30, 2022

Students color pictures ahead of National Day in China; Philadelphia fans cheer on their team against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Maryland; a gunman killed at least 17 people at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia; Hurricane Ian leaves a trail of destruction in its wake in Florida; the Webb telescope captures the spiral galaxy, IC 5332. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Sept. 28 | Handan, China

Elementary school students color pictures ahead of the upcoming National Day.

AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 25 | Landover, Md.

Philadelphia fans cheer during the second quarter of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Eagles at FedEx Field. Philadelphia won, 24-8.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Sept. 29 | Windsor, England

A herd of deer cross the Long Walk near Windsor Castle.

AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 25 | Huixtla, Mexico

The hand of an Orthodox Jew — arrested after an operation by agents of the National Institute of Migration, where members of her community who entered the country in the last few weeks were detained — appears from under a fence outside the institute.

JOSE TORRES/REUTERS

Sept. 28 | Vatican

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Sept. 25 | Rome

Eva, a Lagotto dog, waits for her owner at a polling station during an election that could move Italy's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Sept. 26 | Izhevsk, Russia

Students gather outside after being evacuated from class due to a shooting at School No. 88. At least 17 people were killed, including 11 children, when a gunman wearing a T-shirt with a red swastika opened fire in the school, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported. The gunman, reportedly armed with two weapons, also killed himself.

ANDREY KOROTKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 26 | Tokyo

Members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department rescue team search a moat in Kitanomaru Park for dangerous objects ahead of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 29 | Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

Hurricane Ian ravaged the town resulting in extensive storm damage and flooding.

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Sept. 29 | Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

A view of washed-up boats and destruction debris following Hurricane Ian's path through southwest Florida.

Ted Richardson for The Washington Post

This image released by NASA on Sept. 27 shows the spiral galaxy IC 5332, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. Its symmetrical spiral arms are revealed as a complex web of gas, emitting infrared light at a variety of temperatures.

ESA/NASA/AP

Sept. 26 | Barcelona

People, dressed as demons and lighting fireworks, take part in the traditional “correfoc,” meaning “fire-run,” event held within the Merce fiestas.

Quique García/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 29 | Havana

Children play in the crashing waves at the Malecon in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images

