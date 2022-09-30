Windsor deer crossing, fire-run in Spain and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Students color pictures ahead of National Day in China; Philadelphia fans cheer on their team against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Maryland; a gunman killed at least 17 people at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia; Hurricane Ian leaves a trail of destruction in its wake in Florida; the Webb telescope captures the spiral galaxy, IC 5332. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
JOSE TORRES/REUTERS
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
ANDREY KOROTKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Ted Richardson for The Washington Post
ESA/NASA/AP
Quique García/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook