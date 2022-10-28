Partial solar eclipse, Lego lion and more of the week’s best photos

People around the world witness the last solar eclipse of the year; KSK German military special forces demonstrate their amphibious training with a dog that simulates the jump from a helicopter; Rishi Sunak becomes the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of color; a former student opened fire at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, killing two people. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.