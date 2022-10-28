Photography

Partial solar eclipse, Lego lion and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 28, 2022

People around the world witness the last solar eclipse of the year; KSK German military special forces demonstrate their amphibious training with a dog that simulates the jump from a helicopter; Rishi Sunak becomes the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of color; a former student opened fire at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, killing two people. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

K.M. Chaudary/AP

Oct. 25 | Lahore, Pakistan

A partial solar eclipse is framed by young girls jumping on a trampoline. People around the world gathered to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, which was visible across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East.

K.M. Chaudary/AP

K.M. Chaudary/AP

Oct. 24 | Calw, Germany

A soldier, of the KSK German military special forces, shows German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht their amphibious training by jumping into a pool with a dog, simulating the jump from a helicopter.

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | London

Rishi Sunak, center, gestures as members of Parliament greet him after arriving at party headquarters for the Conservative Party leadership contest. Sunak won the race to replace Liz Truss, who resigned, and he became the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of color.

Aberto Pezzali/AP

Aberto Pezzali/AP

Oct. 24 | Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, seventh from left, and others lay flowers during the 10th anniversary of a memorial to the victims of the Sinti and Roma communities killed during the Holocaust.

Markus Schreiber/AP

Markus Schreiber/AP

Oct. 24 | St. Louis

Student Messiah Miller, 16, center, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A 19-year-old former student opened fire at the school, killing a teenage girl and an adult woman before police shot and killed him, according to law enforcement officials.

Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP

Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP

Oct. 27 | Bakhmut, Ukraine

An elderly couple hug each other while sitting on a bench in the front-line town amid Russia's invasion. The town, known for its salt mines and vineyards, has been under attack for months by Russian forces, who are mostly on the defensive in other regions across Ukraine.

Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 21 | Overland Park, Kan.

Starlings gather on power lines at dusk.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

Oct. 20 | Mexico City

Murals are painted on top of the Xochitepango market in the Iztapalapa neighborhood.

Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Oct. 24 | Budapest

A lion statue, built from 850,000 Lego bricks and completed in 28 days, is unveiled at the Pest bridgehead on the landmark Chain Bridge spanning the River Danube. The original stone lion was transported for renovation as part of the work related to the renewal of the bridge.

Peter Lakatos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Peter Lakatos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 23 | Schierke, Germany

A train travels through a forest, destroyed by bark beetle and drought, in the Harz mountains.

Matthias Schrader/AP

Matthias Schrader/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook